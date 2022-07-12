TRA vs RCP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Bologna 2022, Match 6

Trentino Aquila (TRA) will take on Royal Cricket Padova (RCP) in the sixth match of the ECS T10 Bologna 2022 at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna on Tuesday, July 12.

Trentino Aquila have had a great start to their ECS T10 Bologna 2022 campaign, winning their first two matches by big margins (55 and 62 runs, respectively). Royal Cricket Padova, on the other hand, have lost their first two games and will be keen to get off the mark as soon as possible.

TRA vs RCP Probable Playing 11 today

Trentino Aquila: Asad Tanveer, Muhammad Kashif, Lovepreet Singh, Aawais Ashiq, Ali Saqib Arshad (c), Kamran Hussain (wk), Atif Saleem Raza, Qamar Razzaq, Karzai Maroofkhel, Awais Asghar, Sadaqat Ali.

Royal Cricket Padova: Angelo Andradege, Virantha Veerasingha (c), Sher Tahir, Manjula Prasath (wk), Nushara Ilain, Abbas Ghulam, Senura Aravinda, Sahas Methmadu, Roshan Rangajeewa, Dilshan Fernando, Clarance Nishshanka.

Match Details

TRA vs RCP, Match 6, ECS T10 Bologna 2022

Date & Time: July 12th 2022, 2 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna

Pitch Report

The track at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna is usually an excellent one to bat on. Each of the first four ECS T10 Bologna 2022 games has seen scores in excess of 100 being posted by the teams batting first. Another high-scoring game could well be on the cards today.

Today’s TRA vs RCP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Manjula Prasath can chip in nicely with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Dilshan Fernando has contributed effectively with both the bat and ball, scoring 19 runs and taking two wickets at an economy of 4.50.

Muhammad Kashif has smashed 46 runs at a strike rate of 200.00 in addition to picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.00.

All-rounder

Virantha Veerasingha has scored 28 runs at a strike rate of 155.55 and taken two wickets.

Bowler

Sadaqat Ali has claimed four scalps from just three overs and will be keen to add to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in TRA vs RCP Dream11 Prediction Team

Muhammad Kashif (TRA): 171 points

Asad Tanveer (TRA): 162 points

Sadaqat Ali (TRA): 132 points

Virantha Veerasingha (RCP): 110 points

Dilshan Fernando (RCP): 101 points

Important stats for TRA vs RCP Dream11 Prediction Team

Muhammad Kashif: 46 runs & 2 wickets

Asad Tanveer: 91 runs

Sadaqat Ali: 4 wickets

Virantha Veerasingha: 28 runs & 2 wickets

Dilshan Fernando: 19 runs & 2 wickets

TRA vs RCP Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Bologna 2022)

Dream11 Team for Trentino Aquila vs Royal Cricket Padova - ECS T10 Bologna 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Manjula Prasath, Dilshan Fernando, Asad Tanveer, Muhammad Kashif, Ali Saqib Arshad, Atif Saleem Raza, Angelo Andradege, Virantha Veerasingha, Sadaqat Ali, Abbas Ghulam, Karzai Maroofkhel.

Captain: Muhammad Kashif. Vice-captain: Dilshan Fernando.

Dream11 Team for Trentino Aquila vs Royal Cricket Padova - ECS T10 Bologna 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kamran Hussain, Manjula Prasath, Dilshan Fernando, Asad Tanveer, Muhammad Kashif, Ali Saqib Arshad, Angelo Andradege, Angelo Andradege, Virantha Veerasingha, Awais Asghar, Sadaqat Ali, Abbas Ghulam.

Captain: Asad Tanveer. Vice-captain: Virantha Veerasingha.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far