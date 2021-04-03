TRA vs RCP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Venice Match - Apr 03, 2021

Trentino Aquila will lock horns with Royal Cricket Padova in the second semi-final of the ECS T10 Venice at the Venezia Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Trentino Aquila finished second in the league stage, winning five of their eight ECS T10 Venice matches. They will head into the semi-final on the back of a seven-wicket win over Lonigo.

Royal Cricket Padova, on the other hand, finished just below Trentino Aquila in the points table with four wins in eight. They registered a 47-run victory over Padova in their last ECS T10 Venice match.

Trentino Aquila and Royal Cricket Padova have faced each other twice in the ECS T10 Venice, with both teams winning once.

Squads to choose from

Trentino Aquila

Atif Saleem Raza, Muhammad Arslan, Awais Ashiq (WK), Zeeshan Muhammad, Hassan Tahir, Ali Saqib Arshad (C), Usman Arshad, Muhammad Waqas Asghar, Awais Asghar, Gurpreet Singh, Sadaqat Ali, Suleman Muhammad, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Waseem Asghar, Saeed Asghar, Zeeshan Javaid, Hussain Tahir, Aqib Mohammad, Hamza Muhammad, Mazhar Waheed Abbasi, Kamran Hussain-I, Abdul Qayyum, Lovepreet Singh-II, Kamran Zaman, Rameez Mohammad, Umer Razaq, Ali Saqib, Tahir Mehmood and Muhammad Zaka.

Royal Cricket Padova

Manoj Rodrigo (WK), Sameera Fernando, Dishan Fernando, Nishanka Kumarasinghe (C), Sumith Perera, Angelo Andradege, Sajith Kumara, Chamara Weerasinghe, Lahiru Chamara, Chamara Warnakulasuriya, Dinesh Silva, Lasanka Wijewardana, Subith Gamage, Shashindra Witharanage, Sandun Vidanalage, Tushara Arachchige, Nisal Dananjaya, Tushara Sampath, Imal Wijewardana, Thudugoda Rangajeewa, Weerahennadige Fernando, Gasbaduge Fernando, Jaliya Mudiyanselage, Katunayakage Perera, Loku Silva, Anoman Andradege, Malwanage Fernando, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu, Jayabahu Mudiyabselage, Virantha Veerasingha, Indika Fernando, Nishan Archchige, Vidana Dananjaya, Kalubowila Gunasekara and Lahiru Thommage.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Trentino Aquila

Ali Saqib Arshad (C), Atif Saleem Raza, Muhammad Arslan, Awais Ashiq (WK), Zeeshan Muhammad, Hassan Tahir, Usman Arshad, Muhammad Waqas Asghar, Awais Asghar, Gurpreet Singh, Sadaqat Ali.

Royal Cricket Padova

Nishanka Kumarasinghe (C), Sameera Fernando, Manoj Rodrigo (WK), Dishan Fernando, Sumith Perera, Angelo Andradege, Virantha Veerasingha, Chamara Weerasinghe, Lahiru Chamara, Chamara Warnakulasuriya, Dinesh Silva.

Match Details

Match: Trentino Aquila vs Royal Cricket Padova, Semi-Final 2

Date & Time: 2nd April 2021, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Venezia Cricket Ground, Venice.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Venezia Cricket Ground is a batting paradise. The teams batting first have enjoyed great success at the venue, with the average first innings score being 108 runs.

ECS T10 Venice Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (TRA vs RCP)

TRA vs RCP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Venice

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Manoj Rodrigo, Awais Ashiq, Dishan Fernando, Muhammad Arslan, Hassan Tahir, Sameera Fernando, Virantha Veerasingha, Nishanka Kumarasinghe, Sumith Perera, Awais Asghar, Gurpreet Singh.

Captain: Sameera Fernando. Vice-captain: Virantha Veerasingha.

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Manoj Rodrigo, Awais Ashiq, Dishan Fernando, Muhammad Arslan, Hassan Tahir, Sameera Fernando, Virantha Veerasingha, Ali Saqib Arshad, Sumith Perera, Awais Asghar, Gurpreet Singh.

Captain: Virantha Veerasingha. Vice-captain: Sameera Fernando.