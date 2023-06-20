TRA vs ZIN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECS Romania T10 match – June 20, 2023

The eighth match of the ECS Romania T10 league will get underway at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground on Tuesday, June 20. Transylvania and Zinitis will be the two teams who will lock horns in this epic clash.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:45 PM IST. Both teams would be playing their first match and would be looking to kickstart their winning journey early on in the tournament. It will also be interesting to see they approach this upcoming fixture as both sides would be coming head-to-head for the first time in the ECS league.

As we look ahead, let us look at the top three players whom you can select as your captain or vice-captain for the TRA vs ZIN Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Sharat Kishore (TRA) - 7.5 credits

Kishore is one of the most reliable batters in the Transylvania lineup. In just two T10 games, Kishore has clocked an exhilarating strike rate of 170. He is a clean striker of the cricket ball and can hit the ball a long way.

The 41-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman is surely a treat to watch once he gets going. He is definitely worth considering as a top pick in your TRA vs ZIN Dream11 prediction match as a captain or vice-captain.

#2 Joby Charly (ZIN) - 8 credits

Joby is a very promising all-rounder whose primary mode of attack is bowling. He has claimed nine wickets at a stunning average of 14.11 in the shortest format of the game. He has an uncanny ability of bowling tight spells and generally keeps it down below 8 RPO. He has only batted in 10 innings so far which includes one not-out score.

Joby should be someone worth keeping your eyes on while selecting your captain or vice-captain in your TRA vs ZIN Dream11 prediction match.

#1 Sheriyar Sohail (ZIN) - 7.5 credits

The Pakistan-born wicketkeeper-batsman has consistently performed well in the earlier ECS editions. He has scored 136 runs at an impressive strike rate of 147.82.

We are sure that he can surely improve on those figures and we highly recommend you feature in your TRA vs ZIN Dream11 prediction team as a captain or a vice-captain.

