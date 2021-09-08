TRC vs BKK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship 2021, Match 18

Tripunithura Cricket Club will take on BK-55 in the 18th match of the KCA Club Championship 2021 at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on Wednesday.

Tripunithura Cricket Club have been erratic in the competition and have lacked consistency. Having played three matches so far, they’ve won just once. They lost their previous game against Jolly Rovers by 19 runs. Meanwhile, BK-55 have won a couple of games in a row against Masters Cricket Club and Jolly Rovers. They are the favourites to win this as well.

TRC vs BKK Probable Playing 11 Today

TRC XI

Mohammad Shanu, Afrad Reshab, Abdul Basith P A, Akhil M S, Akash Babu, Asok Menon (c), MD Nidheesh, Dhwaj Raichura (wk), Sreeraj R, S Sivaraj, Nikhil Babu

BKK XI

Vinoop Manoharan, Neeraj Kumar, Salman Nizar, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Akshay Chandran (c), Dheeraj Prem, Muhammad Kaif (wk), Akhil Anil, Athif Bin Ashraf, PP Badarudheen, Ahmed Farzeen

Match Details

TRC vs BKK, KCA Club Championship 2021, Match 18

Date and Time: 8th September, 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: SD College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

In contrast to the initial days of the tournament, the wicket has become a good surface for batters. The ball comes well on to the bat and high-scores have become more common. Both sides would ideally like to bat first on this ground.

Today’s TRC vs BKK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Kaif could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your Dream11 side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

A Anil is a reliable batsman who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play with the big shots with ease. He’s also handy with the ball and picked up three wickets in a recent match.

All-rounders

V Manoharan is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a multiplier pick for your TRC vs BKK Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 154 runs and has picked up a wicket.

Akhil MS has also impressed everyone with his all-round performances. He has scored 85 runs at an average of over 28. He has also picked up four wickets.

Bowlers

A Reshab was the top-scorer in the match against Jolly Rovers. He has also impressed with the ball and has four wickets from three matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in TRC vs BKK Dream11 prediction team

V Manoharan (BKK) – 256 points

Akhil MS (TRC) – 242 points

A Reshab (TRC) – 173 points

A Babu (TRC) – 132 points

A Anil (BKK) – 117 points

Important stats for TRC vs BKK Dream11 prediction team

V Manoharan: 154 runs and 1 wicket

Akhil MS: 85 runs and 4 wickets

A Reshab: 43 runs and 4 wickets

A Babu: 39 runs and 2 wickets

A Anil: 3 wickets

TRC vs BKK Dream11 Prediction Today

TRC vs BKK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Kaif, A Anil, A Bazith-PA, N Kumar, V Manoharan, Akhil MS, N Babu, M Sreeroop, A Reshab, A Babu, AB Ashraf

Captain: V Manoharan, Vice-Captain: Akhil MS

TRC vs BKK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Kaif, A Anil, A Bazith-PA, N Kumar, V Manoharan, Akhil MS, N Babu, A Reshab, A Babu, AB Ashraf, A Farzeen

Also Read

Captain: A Reshab, Vice-Captain: A Anil

Edited by Diptanil Roy