TRC vs JRO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship T20 2022, Match 1

Tripunithura Cricket Club (TRC) will take on Jolly Rovers (JRO) in the inaugural match of the KCA Club Championship T20 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground on Sunday.

Tripunithura have won five straight games, while Jolly have won only one of their last four. The two teams faced each other once in the previous season, with Jolly Rovers winning by 19 runs. Both teams have a good mix of youth and experience as they strive to begin their campaigns on a winning note.

TRC vs JRO Probable Playing XIs

TRC

K Shaji (wk), MS Akhil, Asok Menon, T Mohammed Shanu, PN Afrad Reshab, Abdul Basith, S Sivaraj, Nikhil Babu, MD Nidheesh, E Vignesh, Akash Babu.

JRO

T Nikhil (wk), K Shabin Pasha, Rabin Krishna, Anand Krishnan, Sreeharsh Nair, Vathsal Govind, Amal Ramesh, Salman Faris, P Mashood, Vignesh Puthur, VK Sreerag.

Match Details

Match: TRC vs JRO, KCA Club Championship T20 2022, Match 1.

Date and Time: May 1, 2022; 09:00 AM IST.

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Sanatana is expected to be a balanced one, so both batters and bowlers are likely to find assistance. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down and offer assistance to spinners.

Today’s TRC vs JRO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nikhil T: He is a good option for the wicketkeeper role. He has scored 956 runs at an average of 24.51 in 45 games. He's expected to play a key role for his team.

Batters

V K Sreerag: He is well-known for his big hits and has significant experience in the format. He has scored 794 runs at an average of 21.46 and has taken 51 wickets in 56 games. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Nikhil Babu: He's a fabulous all-rounder who can make an impact with both bat and ball. He has picked up 90 wickets at an average of 14.28 and scored 132 runs in 68 games. Nikhil is an excellent choice for your TRC vs JRO Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Amal Ramesh: Ramesh has been in top form and will be expected to lead his team's bowling. He has picked up 47 wickets at an economy rate of 5.84 in 25 games.

Five best players to pick in TRC vs JRO Dream11 prediction team

Abdul Basith (TRC)

Rabin Krishna (JRO)

T Mohammed Shanu (TRC)

K Shabin Pasha (JRO)

MS Akhil (TRC).

Key stats for TRC vs JRO Dream11 prediction team

MD Nidheesh - Six runs and 10 wickets in ten T20s games; bowling average: 22.00.

Akash Babu – 686 runs and 17 wickets in 45 games; batting average: 22.87.

Anand Krishnan - 187 runs in four games; batting average: 62.33.

TRC vs JRO Dream11 Prediction

TRC vs JRO Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Nikhil, Abdul Basith, VK Sreerag, P Mashood, S Sivaraj, Vathsal Govind, Nikhil Babu, Akash Babu, MD Nidheesh, Amal Ramesh, Salman Faris.

Captain: Akash Babu. Vice-captain: Vathsal Govind.

TRC vs JRO Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Nikhil, Abdul Basith, VK Sreerag, P Mashood, Anand Krishnan, Vathsal Govind, Nikhil Babu, Akash Babu, MD Nidheesh, Vignesh Puthur, Salman Faris.

Captain: Nikhil Babu. Vice-captain: Akash Babu.

