TRC vs MRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship T20 2022, Match 10

The Tripunithura Cricket Club (TRC) will take on the Masters-RCC (MRC) in Match 10 of the KCA Club Championship T20 2022 on Thursday, May 5. The Sanatana Dharma College Ground will host this contest.

Masters-RCC were having a fantastic run before the Jolly Rovers beat them by three wickets. They won their first two games in a row, defeating Agorc by 60 runs and Pratibha Cricket Club by eight runs, respectively. They currently sit atop the points standings.

The Tripunithura Cricket Club, on the other hand, lost a close game by one wicket in their last contest, extending their losing run to two games. Their only victory in the ongoing edition came against Jolly Rovers by six wickets. They are currently fourth in the standings.

TRC vs MRC Probable Playing XIs

TRC

Abdul Basith (c), Abhiram CH, Sachin Suresh (wk), Mhd Kaif, Muhammed Ashig, Akash Babu, MD Nidheesh, Afrad Reshab P N, Sivaraj S, Nikhil Babu, Sreehari S Nair.

MRC

Sanjay Raj, Ajith KA, Rahul P (c&wk), Sanju Sajeev, Akshay Manohar, Akhil Scaria, Vinu Kumar, Ajith Vasudevan, Vinod Kumar, Pavan Raj, Sindo Michael.

Match Details

Match: Tripunithura Cricket Club vs Masters-RCC, KCA Club Championship T20 2022, Match 10.

Date and Time: May 5, 2022; 01:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground is well-balanced and favorable to batters but the pacers will get some movement with the new ball. Anything over 160 runs could be considered a par score.

Today's TRC vs MRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahul-P: He has smashed 89 runs at an excellent average of 89 in three innings in the competition so far, and has been decent behind the stumps as well. He will be keen to deliver in this game as well.

Batters

Abdul Basith: He has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for TRC, scoring 62 runs at an average of 31 and taking one wicket in two games this season. That makes Basith a must-have in your TRC vs MRC Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K A Ajith: Ajith has been phenomenal with the bat so far this tournament, scoring 104 runs at an average of 34.66 and is the tournament's third-highest run-getter. However, he is yet to prove himself with the ball.

Bowlers

Ajith V: Ajith has done exceptionally well with the ball in the ongoing tournament, taking eight wickets at an average of 9.75, making him an excellent pick for your fantasy team. He is currently at the top of the most wickets chart.

3 best players to pick in TRC vs MRC Dream11 prediction team

Sanju Sanjeev (Masters-RCC) – 91 points.

Akash Babu (Thripunithura Cricket Club) – 113 points.

Akhil Scaria (Masters-RCC) – 127 points.

Key stats for TRC vs MRC Dream11 prediction team

Sanjay Raj - 77 runs in three games; batting average: 25.66.

Vinu Kumar – Five wickets in three games; bowling average: 17.60.

Abhiram CH - 90 runs in three games; batting average: 45.00.

TRC vs MRC Dream11 Prediction

Tripunithura Cricket Club vs Masters-RCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahul P, Abdul Basith, Sanjay Raj, Abhiram CH, Ajith KA, Akhil Scaria, Muhammed Ashig, Akash Babu, Afrad Reshab P N, Vinod Kumar, Ajith Vasudevan.

Captain: Muhammed Ashig | Vice-captain: Ajith KA.

Tripunithura Cricket Club vs Masters-RCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahul P, Abdul Basith, Sanjay Raj, Abhiram CH, Ajith KA, Muhammed Ashig, Akash Babu, MD Nidheesh, Afrad Reshab P N, Vinod Kumar, Ajith Vasudevan.

Captain: Muhammed Ashig | Vice-captain: Ajith Vasudevan.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra