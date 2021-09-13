TRC vs MTC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship, Match 27

Tripunithura Cricket Club will take on Masters Cricket Club in the 27th match of the KCA Club Championship at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Monday.

Tripunithura Cricket Club have won three out of their six KCA Club Championship matches and are currently placed in second spot in the Super League points table. Their last match against Prathibha Cricket Club was abandoned due to rain. Masters Cricket Club, on the other hand, have also won three out of their six matches and are currently placed just below their opponents in the Super League standings. They fell short of just three runs in their last KCA Club Championship match against Ernakulam Cricket Club.

TRC vs MTC Probable Playing 11 Today

TRC XI

Asok Menon (C), T Mohammed Shanu, YR Dwaj (WK), PN Afrad Reshab, PA Abdul Bazith, N Babu, S Sivaraj, MS Akhil, MD Nidheesh, E Vignesh, A Babu.

MTC XI

S Joseph (C), K Prasad, VV Raj (WK), Jafar Jamal, RS Kunnummal, B Soorya, J Ananthakrishnan, A Mohan, Vaishakh Chandran, F Fanoos, P Prashanth.

Match Details

TRC vs MTC, Match 27

Date and Time: 13th September 2021, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is pretty much a balanced one. The batsmen will get full value for their shots on this track. Meanwhile, the pacers will also get some movement early on with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option at the venue. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played on this ground is 150 runs.

Today’s TRC vs MTC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

VV Raj: Raj has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches. He has scored 86 runs at a strike rate of close to 102.38 in six KCA Club Championship games.

Batsmen

PA Abdul Bazith: Bazith has scored 177 runs while also picking up seven wickets in five outings. He is the leading run-scorer for Tripunithura Cricket Club in the KCA Club Championship.

K Prasad: Prasad has been a consistent performer with the bat for Masters Cricket Club. He is the leading run-scorer this season with 222 runs in six innings.

All-rounders

MS Akhil: Akhil has impressed everyone with his all-round performances this season. He has scored 89 runs and also taken eight wickets in five KCA Club Championship matches.

S Joseph: Joseph can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in this match. He has scored 33 runs and also picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 5.03.

Bowlers

Vaishakh Chandran: Chandran has bowled pretty well this season. He has picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 6.00 in six matches. He can also score some handy runs in the lower middle-order for his side.

PN Afrad Reshab: Reshab has picked up five wickets in five KCA Club Championship matches. He can pick up wickets at regular intervals for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in TRC vs MTC Dream11 prediction team

PA Abdul Bazith (TRC) - 480 points

MS Akhil (TRC) - 387 points

K Prasad (MTC) - 346 points

S Joseph (MTC) - 339 points

Vaishakh Chandran (MTC) - 283 points

Important Stats for TRC vs MTC Dream11 prediction team

PA Abdul Bazith: 177 runs and 7 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 118.79 and ER - 5.00

K Prasad: 222 runs in 6 matches; SR - 126.85

MS Akhil: 89 runs and 8 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 136.92 and ER - 5.09

S Joseph: 33 runs and 9 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 94.28 and ER - 5.03

Vaishakh Chandran: 24 runs and 8 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 133.33 and ER - 6.00

TRC vs MTC Dream11 Prediction Today (KCA Club Championship)

TRC vs MTC Dream11 Prediction - KCA Club Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Soorya, VV Raj, Jafar Jamal, K Prasad, PA Abdul Bazith, A Mohan, S Joseph, MS Akhil, MD Nidheesh, Vaishakh Chandran, PN Afrad Reshab.

Captain: PA Abdul Bazith. Vice-captain: MS Akhil.

TRC vs MTC Dream11 Prediction - KCA Club Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #2: VV Raj, Jafar Jamal, RS Kunnummal, PA Abdul Bazith, A Mohan, MS Akhil, N Babu, MD Nidheesh, Vaishakh Chandran, PN Afrad Reshab, P Prashanth.

Captain: MS Akhil. Vice-captain: A Mohan.

