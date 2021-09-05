TRC vs MTC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship 2021, Match 11

The Tripunithura Cricket Club will take on the Masters Cricket Club in the 11th match of the KCA Club Championship 2021 at the S. D. College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on Sunday.

Both teams will want to start their KCA Club Championship campaign on a winning note. The game will mark the beginning of Group B fixtures, with Prathibha Cricket Club topping Group A at the time of writing. It remains to be seen who between Tripunithura Cricket Club and Masters Cricket Club get off the mark in the KCA Club Championship on Sunday.

TRC vs MTC Probable Playing 11 Today

TRC XI

Sachin S, Varun Nayanar, Govind Dev Pai, Abdul Bazith P A, S Sivaraj, Akhil MS Balan, Asok Ravi Menon, Afrad Reshab, Jose S Perayil, MD Nidheesh, Nikhil Babu

MTC XI

Vishnu Raj, Atul Diamond Sowri, Jafar Jamal, Krishna Prasad, Shoun Roger, Abhishek Mohan, Sijomon Joseph, Ananthakrishanan J, Fazil Fanoos, Vaisakh Chandran, Vishweshwar A Suresh

Match Details

TRC vs MTC, Match 11, KCA Club Championship 2021

Date and Time: 5th September, 2021, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: SD College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The track at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha is expected to favor the bowlers. Batsmen will find it difficult to play big shots on this ground, with the track being quite testing. The average first-innings score at the venue is 110.

Today’s TRC vs MTC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Sachin could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy team side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batsman

A Bazith P-A is a reliable batsman and is a good striker of the ball. He could start his KCA Club Championship campaign with a big knock on Sunday.

All-rounders

A Mohan is an excellent all-rounder who will be a fantastic captaincy choice for your TRC vs MTC Dream11 fantasy team.

A Balan is another excellent all-rounder who could play a vital role in tomorrow's KCA Club Championship match.

Bowlers

M Nidheesh is expected to be Tripunithura Cricket Club's lead bowler. Expect him to pick up a few wickets on Sunday.

Top 5 best players to pick in TRC vs MTC Dream11 prediction team

A Mohan (MTC)

A Balan (TRC)

A Bazith (TRC)

M Nidheesh (TRC)

A Reshab (TRC)

Important stats for TRC vs MTC Dream11 prediction team

M Nidheesh: 45 runs and 10 wickets in last five matches

A Bazith: 126 runs in last five matches

Abhishek Mohan: 20 runs and five wickets in four T20s

TRC vs MTC Dream11 Prediction Today (KCA Club Championship)

TRC vs MTC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Sachin, A D Sowri, A Bazith P-A, S Sivaraj, A Mohan, Ananthakrishnan-J, A Balan, V Chandran, A Reshab, M Nidheesh, J S Perayil

Captain: A Mohan. Vice-captain: A Balan

TRC vs MTC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Sachin, A D Sowri, A Bazith P-A, S Sivaraj, S Roger, A Mohan, A Balan, V Chandran, A Reshab, M Nidheesh, J S Perayil

Captain: A Bazith. Vice-captain: M Nidheesh

Edited by Samya Majumdar