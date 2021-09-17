TRC vs MTC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship, Final

The Tripunithura Cricket Club will take on Masters Cricket Club in the final of the KCA Club Championship at the S. D. College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on Saturday.

The two sides will take on each other for the fourth time this season and for the second time in two days. Tripunithura Cricket Club defeated Masters Cricket Club by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 of the KCA Club Championship. They restricted Masters to just 118 runs before chasing down the target comfortably within 18 overs.

TRC vs MTC Probable Playing 11 Today

TRC XI

Sivaraj S, Abdul Basith, Nikhil Babu, Asok Menon (c), Akhil M S, Mohammed Shanu, MD Nidheesh, Akash Babu, Muhammed Ashiq, Afrad Reshab P N, Sachin Suresh (wk)

MTC XI

Rohan Kunnummel, Bharath Surya (wk), Krishna Prasad, Atul Diamond, Jafar Jamal, Abhishek Mohan, Sijomon Joseph (c), Vaishak Chandran, Vishweshwar Suresh, J Ananthakrishnan, Fazil Fanoos

Match Details

TRC vs MTC, Final, KCA Club Championship

Date and Time: 17th September, 2021, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: SD College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

While the pacers could find some movement, the spinners are expected to turn the ball at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha. Batting might be slightly challenging and a score of around 150 could be par at the venue.

Today’s TRC vs MTC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

V Raj could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy team. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batsman

K Prasad has been in good form in the KCA Club Championship. He rarely throws away his wicket and can hit big shots on a consistent basis.

All-rounders

A Bazith PA is an excellent all-rounder who could be a fantastic captaincy choice for your TRC vs MTC Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 75 runs and picked up a wicket over the last two KCA Club Championship matches.

Akhil MS has been in good form with both the bat and ball and could make a fine vice-captaincy pick for your fantasy team. He has scored 71 runs and taken four wickets in the last two KCA Club Championship games.

Bowlers

S Sivaraj is expected to lead the Tripunithura Cricket Club's bowling unit today. Expect him to bag a wicket or two in the final.

Top 5 best players to pick in TRC vs MTC Dream11 prediction team

A Bazith PA (TRC) – 644 points

Akhil MS (TRC) – 603 points

S Joseph (MTC) – 466 points

K Prasad (MTC) – 399 points

V Chandran (MTC) – 343 points

Important stats for TRC vs MTC Dream11 prediction team

A Bazith PA: 242 runs and 8 wickets

Akhil MS: 160 runs and 12 wickets

S Joseph: 60 runs and 11 wickets

K Prasad: 255 runs

V Chandran: 10 wickets

TRC vs MTC Dream11 Prediction Today (KCA Club Championship)

TRC vs MTC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - KCA Club Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Raj, K Prasad, R Kunnummel, N Babu, A Bazith PA, Akhil MS, S Joseph, V Chandran, S Sivaraj, M Nidheesh, F Fanoos

Captain: A Bazith PA. Vice-captain: Akhil MS

TRC vs MTC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Raj, K Prasad, R Kunnummel, N Babu, A Bazith PA, Akhil MS, S Joseph, V Chandran, S Sivaraj, P Prashanth, F Fanoos

Captain: S Joseph. Vice-captain: K Prasad

Edited by Samya Majumdar