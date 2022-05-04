TRC vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship T20 2022, Match 8

Tripunithura Cricket Club (TRC) will face off against Prathiba Cricket Club (PRC) in the eighth match of the KCA Club Championship T20 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground on Wednesday.

Tripunithura Cricket Club have had a medicore tournament so far. They failed to maintain their winning momentum and lost their second game to Agorc by 15 runs. They now have only two points from two games and are ranked fourth in Group A.

Meanwhile, Prathiba Cricket Club are languishing at the bottom as they have yet to win a game.

TRC vs PRC Probable Playing XIs

TRC

Abdul Basith (c), Abhiram CH, Sanjeev Satheesan, Sachin Suresh (wk), Mhd Kaif, Muhammed Ashiq, Akash Babu, Sreehari S Nair, MD Nidheesh, Afrad Reshab P N, Nikhil Babu

PRC

Sreenath K (c&wk), Ashwin Anand, Abhishek Pratap, Arun KA, Rahul Sharma, Alfi Francis, Renjith Raveendran, Pathirikattu Midhun, Biju Narayanan, Sharafuddeen NM, KC Akshay

Match Details

Match: TRC vs PRC, KCA Club Championship T20 2022, Match 8.

Date and Time: May 4, 2022; 01:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground.

Pitch Report

A decent batting surface is expected at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground, with some help available for both pacers and spinners. The pitch should slow down as the match progresses, letting spinners get some turn off the surface.

Today’s TRC vs PRC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Sreenath: He's currently in good form and has shown promise with the bat in his last two games, scoring 78 runs at a strike rate of 141.38.

Batters

Abhiram Hrithwik: He is the fifth-leading run-getter in the tournament. He has scored 86 runs at an average of 86 in two games, including a half-century. Abhiram is a must-have player for your TRC vs PRC Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Midhun PK: He is a fabulous all-rounder who can help you get a lot of points. He has scored 22 runs and picked up two wickets in two games so far. Midhun could prove to be a valuable pick for your TRC vs PRC Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Sharafuddeen-NM: He is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament for his team. He has three wickets in two games at an average of 16.66 and is quite handy with the bat as well.

3 best players to pick in TRC vs PRC Dream11 prediction team

Akash Babu (TRC) – 68 points.

S Sachin (TRC) – 69 points.

Mhd Kaif (TRC) – 51 points.

Key stats for TRC vs PRC Dream11 prediction team

Ashwin Anand - Two wickets in two games; bowling average: 8.00.

Sreenath K – 78 runs in two games; batting average: 39.00.

Muhammed Ashiq - Two wickets in two games; bowling average: 13.00.

TRC vs PRC Dream11 Prediction

TRC vs PRC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sreenath K, Ashwin Anand, Abhiram CH, Arun KA, Pathirikattu Midhun, Renjith Raveendran, Muhammed Ashiq, Akash Babu, MD Nidheesh, Sharafuddeen NM, Afrad Reshab P N

Captain: Pathirikattu Midhun. Vice-captain: Abhiram CH.

TRC vs PRC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sreenath K, Ashwin Anand, Abhiram CH, Abdul Basith, Pathirikattu Midhun, Alfi Francis, Muhammed Ashiq, Akash Babu, MD Nidheesh, Sharafuddeen NM, Biju Narayanan

Captain: Pathirikattu Midhun. Vice-captain: Sreenath K.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee