TRC vs WCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for JCL T20, Match 2

The 2nd match of the JCL T20 will see Tokyo Ranger Cricket (TRC) squaring off against Wyverns Cricket Club (WCC) at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano on Saturday, August 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TRC vs WCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament, and will look to get off to a winning start. However, looking at the roster and the past performances, Wyverns Cricket Club are expected to secure a victory in this nail-biting encounter.

TRC vs WCC Match Details

The 2nd match of the JCL T20 will be played on August 5 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano. The game is set to take place at 10:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TRC vs WCC, Match 2

Date and Time: 5th August 2023, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

TRC vs WCC Form Guide

TRC - Will be playing their first match

WCC - Will be playing their first match

TRC vs WCC Probable Playing XI

TRC Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammad Ghufran Mir (wk), Md Bahuddin Rubal, Aqazi Mehmood Sameer Khan, Md Ibrahim Bakul Robin, Habib Ahmed, Naeem Qureshi, Mahmud Hasan, Harindu Hashintha, Harbir Singh, Mahid Rana, Milinda Sanjaya

WCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Wataru Miyauchi (wk), Souta Hashimoto, Shogo Kimura, Takuya Ono, Tomoya Takada, Yusuke Wakuta, Oshantha Nanayakkara, Raheel Kano, Kohei Kubota, Nozomi Tomizawa, Koji Iwasaki

TRC vs WCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

W Miyauchi

W Miyauchi is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Ghufran is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Ibrahim

S Kimura and M Ibrahim are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Mehmood played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Kano

H Ahmed and R Kano are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Hasan is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

H Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Rana and H Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Tomizawa is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TRC vs WCC match captain and vice-captain choices

R Kano

R Kano will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

M Ibrahim

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Ibrahim as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for TRC vs WCC, Match 2

M Ibrahim

R Kano

H Ahmed

H Singh

S Kimura

Tokyo Ranger Cricket vs Wyverns Cricket Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Tokyo Ranger Cricket vs Wyverns Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: W Miyauchi, M Ghufran

Batters: M Ibrahim, A Mehmood, S Kimura

All-rounders: R Kano (c), H Ahmed (vc), M Hasan

Bowlers: N Tomizawa, H Singh, M Rana

Tokyo Ranger Cricket vs Wyverns Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: W Miyauchi

Batters: M Ibrahim (vc), A Mehmood, S Kimura, S Ahmed

All-rounders: R Kano (c), H Ahmed, M Hasan, H Hashintha

Bowlers: H Singh, M Rana