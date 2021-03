TRA vs VEN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Venice Match – Mar 30, 2021

Trentino Aquila will take on Venezia at the Venezia Cricket Ground in the final game of day two of the ECS T10 Venice on Wednesday.

Trentino Aquila have had an indifferent start to their ECS T10 Venice campaign. They beat Royal Cricket Padova by seven runs in their first game before losing to the same opponent in their second outing. Trentino Aquila will be eager to return to winning ways as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Venezia have had a blistering start to their ECS T10 Venice campaign, winning two in two. Both matches followed a set template โ€“ they bowled first, restricted the opposition to a decent score and chased it down with ease. Venezia will start as favorites on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

Trentino Aquila: Ali Saqib Arshad (c), Mazhar Waheed Abbasi, Usman Arshad, Muhammad Arslan, Muhammad Waseem Asghar, Saeed Asghar, Muhammad Waqas Asghar, Awais Asghar, Awais Ashiq, Kamran Hussain, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Zaka Ullah Khan, Tahir Mehmood, Hamza Mohammad, Aqib Mohammad, Rameez Mohammad, Zeeshan Javaid Muhammad, Suleman Muhammad, Abdul Qayyum, Atif Saleem Raza, Umer Razaq, Lovepreet Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Hussain Tahir, Kamran Zaman, Hassain Tahir, Sadaqat Ali

Venezia: Nazmul Haque (c), Alamin Hossain, Miah Alamin, Hosan Ahmed, Simone Bolgan, Sojun Islam, Mahmudul Islam, Nishantha N Fernando D, Munna Ahammed, Mahbub Khan, Shagar Choquder, Rajib Miah, Hridoy Abdul, Sharif Ahmmed, Kamrul Haque, Mehedi Nitol, Shermin Gomes, Ezajul Hosen, Sabuj Mondal, Raju Miah, Imran Khan

Predicted Playing XIs

Trentino Aquila: Muhammad Waqas Asghar, Atif Saleem Raza, Zeeshan Javaid Muhammad, Ali Saqib Arshad (c), Hassan Tahir, Awais Ashiq (wk), Hussain Tahir, Muhammad Arslan, Awais Asghar, Hamza Mohammad, Sadaqat Ali

Venezia: Hosan Ahmed, Nazmul Haque (c), Miah Alamin, Shagar Choquder, Alamin Hossain, Sojun Islam (wk), Mahbub Khan, Rajib Miah, Mehedi Nitol, Ezajul Hosen, Mahmudul Islam

Match Details

Match: Trentino Aquila vs Venezia

Date & Time: March 30th 2021, 7 PM IST

Venue: Venezia Cricket Ground, Venice

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Venezia Cricket Ground has been a good one to bat on, but there is something in it for the bowlers as well. ECS T10 Venice hasn't seen towering scores as the other ECS tournaments have witnessed. A score of around 95-100 could be par on this surface.

ECS T10 Venice Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (TRA vs VEN)

Dream11 Team for Trentino Aquila vs Venezia - ECS T10 Venice 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Awais Ashiq, Hosan Ahmed, Rajib Miah, Nazmul Haque, Zeeshan Javaid Muhammad, Muhammad Waqas Asghar, Miah Alamin, Mehedi Nitol, Atif Saleem Raza, Ali Saqib Arshad, Mahmudul Islam

Captain: Nazmul Haque. Vice-captain: Zeeshan Javaid Muhammad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sojun Islam, Hassan Tahir, Rajib Miah, Nazmul Haque, Zeeshan Javaid Muhammad, Miah Alamin, Mehedi Nitol, Atif Saleem Raza, Ali Saqib Arshad, Shagar Choquder, Mahmudul Islam

Captain: Mehedi Nitol. Vice-captain: Ali Saqib Arshad