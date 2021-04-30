TRG vs CHR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Tanzania T10 Match - May 01, 2021

Tembo Rangers will take on the Chui Riders in the 13th match of the Tanzania T10 League at the Leader's Club Ground in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Tembo Rangers have lost two of their three matches, while their previous match against the Twiga Masters was abandoned due to rain. They are currently placed at the bottom of the points table and will be desperate to open their account in the Tanzania T10 League.

The Chui Riders, on the other hand, will head into the encounter on the back of a nine-wicket victory over the Buffalo Gladiators. They are unbeaten in the Tanzania T10 League so far, having won as many as three matches. The Chui Riders are comfortably perched atop the points table and will be looking forward to registering their fourth consecutive victory on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

Tembo Rangers

Riziki Kiseto (C), Issa Kikasi (WK), Ally Hafidh, Ankit Baghel, Baraka Robert, Gagan Alag, Johnson Nyambo, Jumanne Masquater, Khalil Rehemtullah, Muzamil Hussain, Raza Baloch, Riken Patel, Suraj Pala, Vaibhav Bhatia and Waheed Mushtaq.

Chui Riders

Zafar Khan (C), Amit Raghuvanshi, Arsalaan Premji (WK), Athumani Siwa, Bhavesh Govind, Gokul Das, Hamisi Lyimo, Jayantilal Pindoria, Jitin Pratap Singh, Mukul Kumar, Kheel Suchak, Kibwana Salum, Kishwabi Ngozi, Salum Jumbe, Tambwe Rashidi and Yash Hirwania.

Predicted Playing XIs

Tembo Rangers

Riziki Kiseto (C), Ankit Baghel, Jumanne Masquater, Issa Kikasi (WK), Muzamil Hussain, Gourav Choudhary, Raza Baloch, Suraj Pala, Vaibhav Bhatia, Johnson Nyambo, Pafrod Anacet.

Chui Riders

Zafar Khan (C), Jitin Pratap Singh, Arsalaan Premji (WK), Salum Jumbe, Bhavesh Govind, Tambwe Rashidi, Athumani Siwa, Gokul Das, Mukul Kumar, Amit Raghuvanshi, Kibwana Salum.

Match Details

Match: Tembo Rangers vs Chui Riders, Match 13, Tanzania T10 League

Date & Time: 1st May 2021, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Leader's Club Ground, Dar es Salaam.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Leader's Club Ground has assisted the bowlers more than the batsmen. While the batters have struggled to score big, the bowlers will get some movement early on with the new ball. The average first innings score at the venue is 83 runs.

Tanzania T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (TRG vs CHR)

TRG vs CHR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Tanzania T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Issa Kikasi, Jumanne Masquater, Zafar Khan, Amit Raghuvanshi, Ankit Baghel, Salum Jumbe, Riziki Kiseto, Jitin Pratap Singh, Johnson Nyambo, Kibwana Salum, Tambwe Rashidi.

Captain: Zafar Khan. Vice-captain: Ankit Baghel.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Issa Kikasi, Muzamil Hussain, Zafar Khan, Amit Raghuvanshi, Ankit Baghel, Salum Jumbe, Riziki Kiseto, Jitin Pratap Singh, Johnson Nyambo, Kibwana Salum, Tambwe Rashidi.

Captain: Ankit Baghel. Vice-captain: Jitin Pratap Singh.