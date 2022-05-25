TRI vs BAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Windies Test Championship, Match 10

The Trinidad & Tobago Red Force (TRI) will face the Barbados Pride (BAR) in the 10th match of the Windies Test Championship on Wednesday at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad & Tobago.

Barbados Pride are coming off a defeat to Guyana Harpy Eagles by five wickets in their previous game before winning two straight matches in the Test Championship.

As they look to outplay opposing batters, they will depend heavily on their bowling unit to deliver. They conceded more than 500 runs in their last game against Guyana and failed to take all 10 wickets even once.

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, on the other hand, are coming off a 187-run loss to the Leeward Islands Hurricanes in their previous game and will look to put up a good fight against Barbados to get back on track.

TRI vs BAR Probable Playing 11 Today

TRI XI

Shannon Gabriel, Anderson Phillip, Bryan Charles, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Tion Webster, Joshua Da Silva (c&wk), Jeremy Solozano, Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Yannic Cariah

BAR XI

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (wk), Keon Harding, Shai Hope, Akeem Jordan, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer, Jomel Warrican

Match Details

TRI vs BAR, Windies Test Championship, Match 10

Date and Time: 25th February 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad & Tobago.

Pitch Report

The Brian Lara Stadium has a batting-friendly surface. The batters will have all the time to face the seamers. The spinners will also benefit from surface assistance. Both teams will ideally look to bat first after winning the toss and put up a good total in the first innings.

Today’s TRI vs BAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Joshua Da Silva: He is a reliable and consistent choice for the wicket-keeper's role. He has scored 208 runs at an outstanding average of 41.60 in three games. Da Silva could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Kraigg Brathwaite: He has been the series' best batter for the Barbados Pride, regularly scoring big runs in tough situations. Given his recent form and experience of playing over 70 Test matches, Brathwaite is a must-have in your TRI vs BAR Dream11 fantasy team.

With 469 runs at an excellent average of 93.80 in just three games, Brathwaite tops the competition's most-runs chart.

All-rounders

Raymon Reifer: Reifer could provide some valuable points with both the bat and the ball. He has 195 runs in three games in this series and could be impactful in this match as well. He is also quite effective with his medium-fast bowling.

Bowlers

Bryan Charles: Bryan is a brilliant bowler and is expected to be his side's strike bowler. He has taken 12 wickets at an impressive average of 25.91 in three games so far.

3 best players to pick in TRI vs BAR Dream11 prediction team

Akeal Hosein (TRI) – 109 points.

Jonathan Carter (BAR) – 123 points.

Jayden Seales (TRI) – 193 points.

Key stats for TRI vs BAR Dream11 prediction team

Anderson Phillip - 13 wickets in three games; bowling average: 19.30.

Jomel Warrican - Nine wickets in three games; bowling average: 31.55.

Imran Khan - 10 wickets in two games; bowling average: 9.80.

TRI vs BAR Dream11 Prediction Today (Windies Test Championship)

TRI vs BAR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joshua Da Silva, Kraigg Brathwaite, Yannic Cariah, Shayne Moseley, Jason Mohammed, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Akeal Hosein, Bryan Charles, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales.

Captain: Kraigg Brathwaite. Vice-captain: Raymon Reifer.

TRI vs BAR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joshua Da Silva, Kraigg Brathwaite, Yannic Cariah, Shayne Moseley, Jason Mohammed, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Akeal Hosein, Bryan Charles, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales.

Captain: Kraigg Brathwaite. Vice-captain: Yannic Cariah.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee