TRI vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's West Indies ODD Match – February 15th, 2021

Match 8 of the Super50 Cup 2021 has the T&T Red Force taking on Barbados Pride at the Coolidge Cricket Ground on Monday.

Trinidad and Tobago have been on a roll so far with two wins in two games. Boasting a solid roster, Trinidad has already beaten Windward Volcanoes and Jamaica Scorpions quite comfortably.

Their bowling attack, comprising of Ravi Rampaul and Sunil Narine, has been spot on while their batting unit's depth always keeps them in the hunt. The onus will once again be on Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran as they eye another win in the Super50 Cup.

Their opponents, Barbados Pride, have lost both their games so far despite a couple of handy performances from their batsmen. Their relatively inexperienced bowling attack is under the scanner with Jason Holder and co in for a tough time against T&T Red Force.

While T&T are the clear favorites for this game, Barbados has enough in its tank to upset the apple cart and open their account in this year's competition.

With two valuable points up for grabs, another entertaining game beckons at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Squads to choose from

T&T Red Force

Keiron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Imran Khan, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kjorn Ottley, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Lendl Simmons.

Advertisement

Barbados Pride

Jason Holder, Joshua Bishop, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Dominic Drakes, Jonathan Drake, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Chemar Holder, Akeem Jordan, Nicholas Kirton, Zachary McCaskie, Ashley Nurse, and Tevyn Walcott.

Predicted Playing 11

T&T Red Force

Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Keiron Pollard(C), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Sunil Narine, Ravi Rampaul, Anderson Phillip, Akeal Hosein.

Barbados Pride

Zachary McCaskie, Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Ashley Nurse, Tevyn Walcott (WK), Joshua Bishop, Akeem Jordan and Chemar Holder

Match Details

Match: T&T Red Force vs Barbados Pride, Match 8

Date: February 15, 2021, at 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Coolidge Cricket Stadium is a touch on the slower side. While there is enough help on offer for the pacers to keep them interested, the spinners should rule the roost in the middle overs.

The batsmen will need to bide their time in the middle with wickets in hand being crucial to either side's fortunes. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss with 250-260 being par at this venue.

TRI vs BAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TRI vs BAR Dream11 Tips

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Kieron Pollard, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Anderson Phillip, Ravi Rampaul and Chemar Holder

Captain: Evin Lewis, Vice-Captain: Jason Holder

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Jonathan Carter, Shamarh Brooks, Kieron Pollard, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul and Chemar Holder

Captain: Jason Holder, Vice-Captain: Nicholas Pooran