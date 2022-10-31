Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will take on Combined Campuses and Colleges in match number three of the Super50 Cup 2022 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba on Monday.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TRI vs CCC Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force are the defending champions of the Super50 Cup. They lifted the title last season without losing a single game. They will be looking to pick up from where they left off last season. On the other hand, this is the first game for Combined Campuses and Colleges.

TRI vs CCC, Match Details

The third match of the Super50 Cup 2022 between Trinidad and Tobago Red Force and Combined Campuses and Colleges will be played on October 31st 2022 at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. The game is set to take place at 11:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TRI vs CCC

Date & Time: October 31st 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, there could be some assistance for the spinners, the new ball might do a bit for the pacers.

TRI vs CCC Probable Playing 11 today

Trinidad And Tobago Red Force Team News

No major injury concerns.

Trinidad And Tobago Red Force Probable Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Kjorn Ottley, Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (c), Joshua Da Silva (wk), Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip, Imran Khan

Combined Campuses And Colleges Team News

No major injury concerns.

Combined Campuses And Colleges Probable Playing XI: Kirstan Kallicharan, Navin Bidaisee, Jonathan Drakes, Isaiah Ali, Denesh Ramdin (c & wk), Abhijai Mansingh, Demario Richards, Matthew Forde, Amari Goodridge, Michail Powell, Romario Greaves

Today’s TRI vs CCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Denesh Ramdin

Denesh Ramdin is an experienced cricketer and will be a key player for CCC. He has scored 4075 runs at an average of 28.10 in his List ‘A’ career.

Top Batter Pick

Evin Lewis

Evin Lewis was consistent in the 2021 edition of the competition. The left-handed opener has amassed 318 runs at an average of 45.42 and a strike-rate of 107.07.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine has an excellent record in List ‘A’ cricket. The mystery spinner has taken 163 wickets from 100 games at an economy of 3.72. He can also tonk it around with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Jayden Seales

Jayden Seales has impressed in the longest format of the game and will be looking to make a mark in the 50-over format as well. He has taken eight scalps from 10 matches in his career so far.

TRI vs CCC match captain and vice-captain choices

Jason Mohammed

Jason Mohammed was the leading run-getter in the Super50 Cup 2021 aggregating 327 runs at an average of 81.75. He also took four scalps with the ball.

Imran Khan

Imran Khan bowled excellently in the last edition of this 50-over competition. The leg-spinner picked up eight wickets from four encounters at an economy rate of 4.21.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TRI vs CCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Jason Mohammed (TRI)

Imran Khan (TRI)

Jayden Seales (TRI)

Denesh Ramdin (CCC)

Matthew Forde (CCC)

TRI vs CCC match expert tips

TRI have some big stars in their line-up and boast a very strong side. Thus, they will start this game as favorites and as many as six or seven of their players can be picked.

TRI vs CCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Trinidad And Tobago Red Force vs Combined Campuses And Colleges - Super50 Cup 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Denesh Ramdin, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Jason Mohammed, Evin Lewis, Jonathan Drakes

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Amari Goodridge, Imran Khan

Bowlers: Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Matthew Forde

TRI vs CCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Trinidad And Tobago Red Force vs Combined Campuses And Colleges - Super50 Cup 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Denesh Ramdin

Batters: Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Evin Lewis, Kirstan Kallicharan

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Amari Goodridge, Demario Richards

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Matthew Forde

