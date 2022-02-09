TRI vs JAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Windies Test Championship, Match 1

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force (TRI) will lock horns with the Jamaica Scorpions (JAM) in the opening match of the Windies Test Championship at the Brian Lara Stadium in San Fernando on Wednesday.

In addition to marking the return of regional red-ball competition, the Windies Test Championship is also an opportunity for the players to stake their claim for selection in the West Indies squad for the upcoming Test series against England. While Trinidad & Tobago Red Force will be led by the experienced leg spinner Imran Khan, John Campbell will captain the Jamaica Scorpions.

TRI vs JAM Probable Playing 11 Today

TRI XI

Jeremy Solozano, Keagan Simmons, Isaiah Rajah, Jason Mohammed, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Jyd Goolie, Imran Khan (C), Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Shannon Gabriel, Anderson Phillip.

JAM XI

John Campbell (C), Alwyn Williams, Jermaine Blackwood, Kirk McKenzie, Jamie Merchant, Oraine Williams, Romaine Morrison (WK), Derval Green, Nicholson Gordon, Marquino Mindley, Patrick Harty.

Match Details

TRI vs JAM, Windies Test Championship, Match 1

Date and Time: 9th February 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, San Fernando.

Pitch Report

The track at the Brian Lara Stadium generally favors spinners, with batters having to be wary of their shot selection. Batting first should be the preferred option at the venue as the wicket tends to further slow down as the match progresses.

Today’s TRI vs JAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Joshua Da Silva: Silva has scored 1317 runs in 28 first-class matches at an average of 29.30. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team on Wednesday.

Batters

Jermaine Blackwood: Blackwood is a reliable Jamaican top-order batter who has scored 6837 runs in 117 first-class matches at an average of 32.90.

Jeremy Solozano: Solozano is a consistent performer who can anchor the innings well for the Red Forces. He has scored 1686 runs in 41 first-class matches.

All-rounders

Jason Mohammed: Mohammed can provide you with some valuable fantasy points with his all-round performance. He has scored 4013 runs while also scalping 25 wickets in 83 first class matches.

Derval Green: Green, who was in decent form in the Windies Test Championship 2019-20 edition, is expected to do well this season as well. He has taken 83 wickets in 30 first-class matches in addition to scoring 928 runs.

Bowlers

Shannon Gabriel: Gabriel is one of the most experienced bowlers in the Windies Test Championship, having picked up 317 wickets in 114 first-class matches.

Marquino Mindley: Mindley will lead the Jamaican bowling attack on Wednesday. He has scalped 84 wickets in 35 first-class matches at an economy rate of 2.74.

Top 5 best players to pick in TRI vs JAM Dream11 prediction team

Jermaine Blackwood (JAM)

Jeremy Solozano (TRI)

Jason Mohammed (TRI)

Derval Green (JAM)

Shannon Gabriel (TRI)

Important Stats for TRI vs JAM Dream11 prediction team

Jermaine Blackwood: 6837 runs in 117 matches

Jeremy Solozano: 1686 runs in 41 matches

Jason Mohammed: 4013 runs and 25 wickets in 83 matches

Derval Green: 928 runs and 83 wickets in 30 matches

Shannon Gabriel: 317 wickets in 114 matches

TRI vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Today (Windies Test Championship)

TRI vs JAM Dream11 Prediction - Windies Test Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joshua Da Silva, Jermaine Blackwood, Jeremy Solozano, John Campbell, Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre, Derval Green, Shannon Gabriel, Jayden Seales, Marquino Mindley, Imran Khan.

Captain: Jason Mohammed. Vice-captain: Jermaine Blackwood.

TRI vs JAM Dream11 Prediction - Windies Test Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joshua Da Silva, Jermaine Blackwood, Jyd Goolie, John Campbell, Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre, Derval Green, Jamie Merchant, Shannon Gabriel, Anderson Phillip, Imran Khan.

Captain: Jason Mohammed. Vice-captain: Shannon Gabriel.

