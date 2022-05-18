TRI vs LEE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Windies Test Championship, Match 8

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force (TRI) will lock horns with the Leeward Islands Hurricanes (LEE) in the eighth match of the Windies Test Championship at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad & Tobago on Wednesday.

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force have won two games in a row. They beat the Jamaica Scorpions by three wickets and the Windward Volcanoes by an innings and 43 runs.

Meanwhile, the Leeward Islands Hurricanes began their season with a loss but bounced right back to defeat the Guyana Harpy Eagles by an innings and 57 runs. Devon Thomas has done an excellent job with the bat thus far, scoring 242 runs at an average of over 80.

Stopping him will thus be a tough challenge for the TRI bowlers.

TRI vs LEE Probable Playing 11 Today

TRI XI

Isaiah Rajah, Keagan Simmons, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Imran Khan (c), Jeremy Solozano, Yannic Cariah, Jason Mohammed, Bryan Charles, Anderson Phillip, Terrance Hinds, Jayden Seale

LEE XI

Colin Archibald, Devon Thomas, Jahmar Hamilton (c&wk), Jeremiah Louis, Kieran Powell, Kofi James, Montcin Hodge, Rahkeem Cornwall Terrence Warde, Daniel Doram, Alzarri Joseph

Match Details

TRI vs LEE, Windies Test Championship, Match 8

Date and Time: 18th February 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Trinidad & Tobago.

Pitch Report

The track at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex is well-balanced, with something for both bowlers and batters. Pacers could have an advantage as the pitch has movement and bounce.

Today’s TRI vs LEI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Joshua Da Silva: Silva's previous outing did not go as expected. However, he's a quality wicketkeeper-batter who can score handy runs in the middle order.

Batters

Kieran Powell: Powell is a regular member of the West Indies' white-ball team and has also played a vital role for his domestic side. He has scored 2113 runs at an average of 25.80 in 44 Test matches. Such exploits make Powell a must-have in your TRI vs LEE Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Rahkeem Cornwall: Cornwall can provide you with valuable points with both the bat and the ball in the upcoming game. He has scored 238 runs, and has taken 34 wickets at an outstanding average of 37.80 in just nine Test matches. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your TRI vs LEE Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowlers

Anderson Philip: He has been in great form with the ball, having picked up 13 wickets in two Windies Championship games thus far, and could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in TRI vs LEE Dream11 prediction team

Joshua Da Silva (TRI) – 82 points.

Isaiah Rajah (TRI) – 89 points.

Jayden Seales (TRI) – 51 points.

Key stats for TRI vs LEE Dream11 prediction team

Yannic Cariah - 145 runs in two games; batting average: 48.33.

Jahmar Hamilton - 124 runs in two games; batting average: 41.33.

Bryan Charles - 11 wickets in two games; bowling average: 15.63.

TRI vs LEE Dream11 Prediction Today (Windies Test Championship)

TRI vs LEE Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joshua Da Silva, Kieran Powell, Devon Thomas, Yannic Cariah, Jason Mohammed, Bryan Charles, Anderson Phillip, Keagan Simmons, Isaiah Rajah, Rahkeem Cornwall, Colin Archibald.

Captain: Jason Mohammed. Vice-captain: Kieran Powell.

TRI vs LEE Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joshua Da Silva, Kieran Powell, Devon Thomas, Yannic Cariah, Jason Mohammed, Bryan Charles, Anderson Phillip, Keagan Simmons, Terrence Warde, Rahkeem Cornwall, Colin Archibald.

Captain: Bryan Charles. Vice-captain: Rahkeem Cornwall.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee