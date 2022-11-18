TRI vs JAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Super50 Cup 2022-23, Final

Trinidad & Tobago (TRI) will take on Jamaica (JAM) in the final of the Super50 Cup 2022-23 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua on Saturday, November 19. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TRI vs JAM Dream11 prediction.

Both teams topped their respective groups before going on to win their semi-final encounters. Trinidad & Tobago returned with four wins, one loss, and one no-result as they topped Zone A. They then beat Barbados in the first semi-final by 10 runs. Meanwhile, Jamaica had a win-loss record of 4-2 in Zone B before they beat Guyana in the second semi-final.

TRI vs JAM Match Details, Super50 Cup 2022-23

The final of the Super50 Cup 2022-23 between Trinidad & Tobago and Jamaica will be played on November 19 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 11:30 IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TRI vs JAM, Super50 Cup 2022-23, Final

Date & Time: November 19th 2022, 11:30 IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

TRI vs JAM Pitch Report

Eleven matches (out of which one game was washed out) have been played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua in the tournament, with the track being a good one to bat on. The two semi-final games saw four teams rack up in excess of 300.

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 6

TRI vs JAM Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Trinidad & Tobago: W, W, W, NR, W

Jamaica: W, W, W, W, L

TRI vs JAM Probable Playing 11 today

Trinidad & Tobago injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Trinidad & Tobago Probable Playing XI: Kjorn Ottley, Amir Jangoo (wk), Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (c), Terrance Hinds, Akeal Hosein, Sunil Narine, Yannic Cariah, Imran Khan, Shannon Gabriel.

Jamaica team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Jamaica Probable Playing XI: Brandon King, Chadwick Walton (wk), Andre McCarthy, Alwyn Williams, Rovman Powell (c), Pete Salmon, Dennis Bulli, Odean Smith, Jeavor Royal, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholson Gordon.

Today’s TRI vs JAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicholas Pooran (6 innings, 334 runs, 4 catches)

Nicholas Pooran has been in terrific batting form. The Trinidad & Tobago captain has amassed 334 runs in six outings at a strike rate of 124.16. His last four scores read 36 not out, 56 not out, 99 not out, and 111 (latest).

Top Batter Pick

Brandon King (7 matches, 325 runs)

Brandon King has been consistent with the bat at the top of the order for Jamaica. He has aggregated 325 runs in seven innings at an average of 46.42.

Top All-rounder Pick

Odean Smith (7 matches, 13 wickets, 84 runs)

Odean Smith has been in superb form with the ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder has returned with 13 wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the semi-finals, from seven games. He has also chipped in nicely with the bat, scoring 84 runs.

Top Bowler Pick

Shannon Gabriel (6 matches, 14 wickets)

Shannon Gabriel is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker in the Super50 Cup 2022-23. The Trinidad & Tobago fast bowler has picked up 14 scalps in six matches at an economy rate of 4.76.

TRI vs JAM match captain and vice-captain choices

Rovman Powell (7 matches, 321 runs, 2 wickets)

Rovman Powell has been in superb touch with the bat. The Jamaica skipper racked up an unbeaten 105 in the semi-finals and overall, he has scored 321 runs while averaging 80.25 and striking at 120.67 in the tournament. He also has a couple of wickets to his name.

Sunil Narine (6 matches, 7 wickets, 32 runs)

Sunil Narine seems to be bowling really well. The West Indies mystery spinner has taken seven wickets at a stunning economy rate of 2.98. He has batted twice, scoring 32 runs at a strike rate of 168.42 without being dismissed.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TRI vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Rovman Powell 321 runs & 2 wickets in 7 matches Odean Smith 13 wickets & 84 runs in 7 matches Nicholas Pooran 334 runs in 6 innings Sunil Narine 7 wickets in 6 matches Shannon Gabriel 14 wickets in 6 matches

TRI vs JAM match expert tips

Both teams boast some big names who will be key picks. The likes of Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Odean Smith, Rovman Powell, and Sunil Narine will be the ones to watch out for in the TRI vs JAM game.

TRI vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

TRI vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran (vc)

Batters: Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Kjorn Ottley

All-rounders: Odean Smith, Rovman Powell (c), Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Jeavor Royal, Dennis Bulli, Shannon Gabriel, Akeal Hosein

TRI vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

TRI vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed

All-rounders: Odean Smith, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine (c), Imran Khan

Bowlers: Dennis Bulli (vc), Nicholson Gordon, Shannon Gabriel

