TRS vs FAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Mar 03, 2021

In match number 87 of the ECS T10 Barcelona, Trinitat Royal Stars will take on Falco in a crucial Group D fixture on Wednesday. The two teams squared off only a day ago, with the Trinitat Royal Stars winning the contest by eight wickets and four balls to spare.

The Trinitat Royal Stars have been in excellent form in the ECS T10 Barcelona, winning four of their five games and sitting atop Group D. They have eight points with a net run rate of +2.209. The Trinitat Royal Stars, whose only loss came against the Hawks, will start Wednesday's game as favorites.

Falco, on the other hand, started their ECS T10 Barcelona campaign with three consecutive wins. However, they have since lost two on the trot, with the Trinitat Royals comprehensively beating them in their last game. Falco need to return to winning ways quickly as another loss could put them on the brink of elimination.

Squads to choose from

Trinitat Royal Stars: Sufian Ansar, Muhammad Ali Meer, Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Mohsin Raza, Aqeel Ansar, Amir Shahzad, Muhammad Shahzad, Mudassar Ali, Tariq Mehmood, Ali Raza, Hasnain Ali, Haroon Riaz, Kamran Bashir, Shujat Alo, Muhammad Rafay, Chyet Patel, Muhammad Sajid Iqbal, Kashaf Hussain, Mohammad Asad, Waheed Aslam, Gurjeet Singh

Falco: Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Ullah, Nadeem Shahzad, Khawar Javed, Awais Khan, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shehzad Umar, Moazzan Rafique, Muhammad Yaseen, Ijaz Ahmad, Naeem Hussain Shah, Javed Akram, Babar Zaheer, Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Sheraz, Azmat Cheema, Moazzam Rasul, Hamad Javed, Gorav Kumar, Waqas Miraj, Abid Shahzad, Zeeshan Raza

Predicted Playing XIs

Trinitat Royal Stars: Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Muhammad Sajid Iqbal, Muhammad Ali Meer, Sufian Ansar, Tariq Mehmood, Mohsin Raza, Ali Raza (wk), Aqeel Ansar, Amir Shahzad (c), Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Shahzad

Falco: Adeel Sarwar, Ijaz Ahmad, Zeeshan Raza (wk), Rehman Ullah (c), Zohaib Khan, Abid Shahzad, Moazzam Rafique, Muhammad Sheraz, Muhammad Zeeshan, Shehzad Umar, Awais Khan

Match Details

Match: Trinitat Royal Stars vs Falco

Date: March 3rd 2021, 3 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The track at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona is an absolute belter, with teams racking up big totals. In recent games, sides have also started chasing down big targets. Another batting paradise is likely to be in store for Wednesday's ECS T10 Barcelona encounter, with the bowlers being on the backfoot again. A score of 110 could well be par at the venue.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (TRS vs FAL)

Dream11 Team for Trinitat Royal Stars vs Falco - ECS T10 Barcelona.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rehman Ullah, Adeel Sarwar, Abid Shahzad, Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Moazzam Rafique, Muhammad Sajid Iqbal, Sufian Ansar, Muhammad Sheraz, Aqeel Ansar, Muhammad Ali Meer, Mohsin Raza

Captain: Adeel Sarwar; Vice-captain: Sufian Ansar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rehman Ullah, Adeel Sarwar, Ijaz Ahmad, Abid Shahzad, Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Sajid Iqbal, Sufian Ansar, Muhammad Sheraz, Muhammad Zeeshan, Aqeel Ansar, Muhammad Ali Meer

Captain: Muhammad Sajid Iqbal; Vice-captain: Abid Shahzad