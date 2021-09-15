TRC vs MTC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Kerala Club Championship, 2nd Semi-final

The Tripunithura Cricket Club will take on Masters Cricket Club in the second semi-final of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on Wednesday.

The Tripunithura Cricket Club fared well in the league stages, managing four wins and two losses apart from a washout. Meanwhile, the Masters Cricket Club won four, lost three and had one of their games washed out in the league phase of the Kerala Club Championship.

TRC vs MTC Probable Playing 11 Today

Tripunithura Cricket Club: Mohammed Shanu, Afrad Reshab, Abdul Bazith P A, Akhil MS, Akash Babu, Sachin S, Nikhil Babu, Asok Ravi Menon, Muhammed Ashiq, S Sivaraj, MD Nidheesh

Masters Cricket Club: Krishna Prasad, Bharath Soorya M, Rohan Kunnummal, Ananthakrishanan J, Sijomon Joseph, Jafar Jamal, Abhishek Mohan, Atul Diamond Sowri, Vaisakh Chandran, Vishweshwar A Suresh, Fazil Fanoos

Match Details

TRC vs MTC, 2nd Semi-final, Kerala Club Championship

Date & Time: September 15th 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: SD College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

With rain expected and the track likely to be under cover for large parts, there is going to be some moisture on the surface. While the pacers could find some movement, the spinners are expected to turn the ball at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha. Batting might be slightly challenging and a score of around 150 could be par at the venue.

Today’s TRC vs MTC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Bharath Soorya M – The MTC wicketkeeper-batter is safe behind stumps and can chip in nicely with the bat as well.

Batsmen

Krishna Prasad – The MTC opening batsman is currently topping the run-scoring charts in the Kerala Club Championship. He has aggregated 237 runs at an average of 47.40 and a strike rate of 124.08.

Rohan Kunnummal – Kunnummal has been in good form with the bat, amassing 183 runs at an average of 30.50 and a strike-rate of 135.56.

All-rounders

Abdul Bazith P A – The leg-spinning all-rounder has been in magnificent form with both the bat and ball in the Kerala Club Championship. He has amassed 211 runs and taken seven wickets.

Sijomon Joseph – Joseph has bowled superbly in the tournament, picking up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 4.95.

Bowlers

S Sivaraj – Sivaraj has chipped in nicely with the ball in the Kerala Club Championship. He has taken six wickets and has an economy rate of 6.48.

Vaisakh Chandran – The TRC off-spinner has picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.29.

Top 5 best players to pick in TRC vs MTC Dream11 Prediction Team

Abdul Bazith P A (TRC): 551 points

Akhil MS (TRC): 492 points

Sijomon Joseph (MTC): 418 points

Krishna Prasad (MTC): 368 points

Vaisakh Chandran (MTC): 320 points

Important stats for TRC vs MTC Dream11 Prediction Team

Abdul Bazith P A: 211 runs & 7 wickets; SR – 121.26 & ER – 4.44

Akhil MS: 120 runs from five innings & 10 wickets from six innings; SR – 129.03 & ER – 5.37

Krishna Prasad: 237 runs from seven innings; SR – 124.08

Sijomon Joseph: 60 runs from three innings & 10 wickets from seven innings; SR – 113.21 & ER – 4.95

TRC vs MTC Dream 11 Prediction (Kerala Club Championship)

Dream11 Team for Tripunithura Cricket Club vs Masters Cricket Club - Kerala Club Championship 2021 Semi-final 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bharath Soorya M, Krishna Prasad, Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Shanu, Sijomon Joseph, Abdul Bazith P A, Nikhil Babu, Akhil MS, Vaisakh Chandran, Akash Babu, S Sivaraj

Captain: Abdul Bazith P A. Vice-captain: Sijomon Joseph

Dream11 Team for Tripunithura Cricket Club vs Masters Cricket Club - Kerala Club Championship 2021 Semi-final 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bharath Soorya M, Krishna Prasad, Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Shanu, Ananthakrishanan J, Sijomon Joseph, Abdul Bazith P A, Akhil MS, Vaisakh Chandran, S Sivaraj, MD Nidheesh

Captain: Akhil MS. Vice-captain: Krishna Prasad

Edited by Samya Majumdar