TRC vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Kerala Club Championship 2021 Match 25

The Tripunithura Cricket Club will take on Prathibha Cricket Club in match number 25 of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 at the SD College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha on Sunday.

Tripunithura Cricket Club have been in good form in this tournament. They have three wins and two losses so far which puts them fifth on the points table. On the other hand, Prathibha Cricket Club are second with two wins and two losses and four games were abandoned.

TRC vs PRC Probable Playing 11 today

Tripunithura Cricket Club: Mohammed Shanu, Afrad Reshab, Abdul Bazith P A, Nikhil Babu, Asok Ravi Menon, Dhwaj Raichura, Vignesh E, Akhil MS, S Sivaraj, MD Nidheesh, Akash Babu

Prathibha Cricket Club: Sreenath K, Sharafuddeen NM, Mohmmed Anas, VA Jagadeesh, Rojith Ganesh, Vyshak Chandran, Rakesh KJ, Jackson Cleetus, Midhun P K, JR Sreeraj, Aswanth S Sankar

Match Details

Match: TRC vs PRC, Match 25

Date & Time: September 12th 2021, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: SD College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The track at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha is usually a decent one to bat on. However, the bowlers get some assistance as well. The pacers get some movement early on while the spinners are able to extract turn. Thus, another all-round surface is likely to be in store for this game.

Today’s TRC vs PRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Dhwaj Raichura – Raichura has been quite good behind the stumps and can be backed as the wicket-keeping option.

Batsmen

Abdul Bazith P A – The leg-spinning all-rounder has picked up seven wickets and has racked up 177 runs in five innings so far.

Vyshak Chandran – Chandran has chipped in nicely with the bat. He has scored 99 runs while striking at 135.62.

All-rounders

Akhil MS – Akhil has been in top form with the ball and has taken eight wickets. He has chipped in with 89 runs as well.

Midhun P K – The left-arm spinning all-rounder is leading the wicket charts for PRC. He has taken six wickets at an economy rate of 6.00.

Bowlers

MD Nidheesh – The 30-year-old seamer has blown hot and cold in this tournament and has three wickets to his name. However, he is a wicket-taking bowler.

JR Sreeraj – Sreeraj has been in good form with the ball. He has picked up five wickets in this tournament so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in TRC vs PRC Dream11 Prediction Team

Abdul Bazith P A (TRC): 480 points

Akhil MS (TRC): 387 points

Sharafuddeen NM (PRC): 255 points

Midhun P K (PRC): 250 points

JR Sreeraj (PRC): 242 points

Important stats for TRC vs PRC Dream11 Prediction Team

Abdul Bazith P A: 177 runs & seven wickets from five innings; SR – 118.79 & ER - 5.00

Akhil MS: 89 runs & 8 wickets from four innings; SR – 136.92 & ER – 5.09

Vyshak Chandran: 99 runs from five innings; SR – 135.62

Midhun P K: 6 wickets from four innings; ER – 6.00

TRC vs PRC Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Tripunithura Cricket Club vs Prathibha Cricket Club - Kerala Club Championship 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dhwaj Raichura, Vyshak Chandran, Rakesh KJ, Abdul Bazith P A, Midhun P K, Sharafuddeen NM, Nikhil Babu, Akhil MS, JR Sreeraj, Akash Babu, MD Nidheesh

Captain: Abdul Bazith P A Vice-captain: Akhil MS

Dream11 Team for Tripunithura Cricket Club vs Prathibha Cricket Club - Kerala Club Championship 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sreenath K, Vyshak Chandran, Rakesh KJ, Mohammed Shanu, Abdul Bazith P A, Midhun P K, Sharafuddeen NM, Akhil MS, JR Sreeraj, Afrad Reshab, MD Nidheesh

Captain: Abdul Bazith P A Vice-captain: JR Sreeraj

