Tripura Women vs Himachal Pradesh Women - Dream11 Prediction

Tripura Women will take on Himachal Pradesh Women in a pre-quarter-final game of the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore on Sunday (October 30).

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TRP-W vs HIM-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Tripura Women have had a good run this season. They returned with four wins and two losses apart from one no-result as they finished second on the Group A points table.

On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh Women had a win-loss record of 3-1 as two of their encounters were washed out. They ended up second on the Group D points table.

TRP-W vs HIM-W, Match Details

The pre-quarter-final match of the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23 between Tripura Women and Himachal Pradesh Women will take place on October 30 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.

The game is set to take place at 1:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TRP-W vs HIM-W

Date & Time: October 30, 2022, 1:30 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Live Telecast: Star Sports

Pitch Report

The track at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore is usually a good one to bat on and with short boundaries, batters can get big runs. However, there could be some movement for the pacers and the spinners might find a bit of turn as well.

TRP-W vs HIM-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Tripura Women: L, W, L, W, NR

Himachal Pradesh Women: L, W, W, W, NR

TRP-W vs HIM-W Probable Playing 11 today

Tripura Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Tripura Women Probable Playing XI: A B Das (c), R R Saha, J R Debnath (wk), M R Dey, Indra Rani Jamatia, Mouchaity Debnath, M K Rabidas, S H Chakroborty, Puja Das, P A Acharjee, Pallavi B.

Himachal Pradesh Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Himachal Pradesh Women Probable Playing XI: Nikita S Chauhan, S M Singh, Harleen B Deol (c), Sushmita H Kumari, Sushma B Verma (wk), Vandna B Rana, Prachi P Chauhan, Anisha A Ansari, Sonal S Thakur, Yamuna V Rana, Monika P Devi.

Today’s TRP-W vs HIM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sushma B Verma

Sushma B Verma is excellent behind the stumps and she has been batting well too. The HIM-W stumper has aggregated 107 runs in four outings and has been dismissed only twice.

Top Batter Pick

Nikita S Chauhan

Nikita S Chauhan has been in good touch with the bat. She has accumulated 71 runs in four outings at a strike rate of 139.21. She can also be handy with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Anisha A Ansari

Anisha A Ansari has been consistent with the ball. She has returned with four wickets from five innings at an economy rate of 4.58 in this competition.

TRP-W vs HIM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Harleen B Deol

Harleen B Deol is a reputed player and she can have a big all-round impact. She can get big runs in the middle order for HIM-W and she can pick wickets regularly.

Puja Das

Puja Das is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in this tournament. She has taken 11 scalps from six innings and has an economy of 4.85. Das averages 6.18 and strikes at 7.63 with the ball.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TRP-W vs HIM-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Harleen Deol (HIM-W)

Sushma B Verma (HIM-W)

Puja Das (TRP-W)

Anisha A Ansari (HIM-W)

A B Das (TRP-W)

TRP-W vs HIM-W match expert tips

Both teams have some quality bowlers and all-rounders in their ranks. The likes of Harleen B Deol, Nikita S Chauhan, A B Das, Anisha A Ansari and Puja Das will be the ones to watch out for.

TRP-W vs HIM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Tripura Women vs Himachal Pradesh Women - Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Sushma B Verma.

Batters: S M Singh, R R Saha, Mouchaity Debnath.

All-rounders: Harleen B Deol, Nikita S Chauhan, A B Das.

Bowlers: Prachi P Chauhan, Anisha A Ansari, Puja Das, S H Chakroborty.

TRP-W vs HIM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Tripura Women vs Himachal Pradesh Women - Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Sushma B Verma, J R Debnath.

Batters: S M Singh, Indra Rani Jamatia, Mouchaity Debnath.

All-rounders: Harleen B Deol, Nikita S Chauhan, A B Das.

Bowlers: Anisha A Ansari, Sushmita H Kumari, Puja Das.

