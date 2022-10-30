Tripura Women vs Himachal Pradesh Women - Dream11 Prediction

Tripura Women will take on Himachal Pradesh Women in a pre-quarter-final game of the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore on Sunday (October 30).
Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TRP-W vs HIM-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.
Tripura Women have had a good run this season. They returned with four wins and two losses apart from one no-result as they finished second on the Group A points table.
On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh Women had a win-loss record of 3-1 as two of their encounters were washed out. They ended up second on the Group D points table.
TRP-W vs HIM-W, Match Details
The pre-quarter-final match of the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23 between Tripura Women and Himachal Pradesh Women will take place on October 30 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.
The game is set to take place at 1:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: TRP-W vs HIM-W
Date & Time: October 30, 2022, 1:30 pm IST
Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
Live Streaming: Hotstar
Live Telecast: Star Sports
Pitch Report
The track at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore is usually a good one to bat on and with short boundaries, batters can get big runs. However, there could be some movement for the pacers and the spinners might find a bit of turn as well.
TRP-W vs HIM-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)
Tripura Women: L, W, L, W, NR
Himachal Pradesh Women: L, W, W, W, NR
TRP-W vs HIM-W Probable Playing 11 today
Tripura Women Team News
No major injury concerns.
Tripura Women Probable Playing XI: A B Das (c), R R Saha, J R Debnath (wk), M R Dey, Indra Rani Jamatia, Mouchaity Debnath, M K Rabidas, S H Chakroborty, Puja Das, P A Acharjee, Pallavi B.
Himachal Pradesh Women Team News
No major injury concerns.
Himachal Pradesh Women Probable Playing XI: Nikita S Chauhan, S M Singh, Harleen B Deol (c), Sushmita H Kumari, Sushma B Verma (wk), Vandna B Rana, Prachi P Chauhan, Anisha A Ansari, Sonal S Thakur, Yamuna V Rana, Monika P Devi.
Today’s TRP-W vs HIM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Sushma B Verma
Sushma B Verma is excellent behind the stumps and she has been batting well too. The HIM-W stumper has aggregated 107 runs in four outings and has been dismissed only twice.
Top Batter Pick
Nikita S Chauhan
Nikita S Chauhan has been in good touch with the bat. She has accumulated 71 runs in four outings at a strike rate of 139.21. She can also be handy with the ball.
Top Bowler Pick
Anisha A Ansari
Anisha A Ansari has been consistent with the ball. She has returned with four wickets from five innings at an economy rate of 4.58 in this competition.
TRP-W vs HIM-W match captain and vice-captain choices
Harleen B Deol
Harleen B Deol is a reputed player and she can have a big all-round impact. She can get big runs in the middle order for HIM-W and she can pick wickets regularly.
Puja Das
Puja Das is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in this tournament. She has taken 11 scalps from six innings and has an economy of 4.85. Das averages 6.18 and strikes at 7.63 with the ball.
5 Must-picks with player stats for TRP-W vs HIM-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Harleen Deol (HIM-W)
Sushma B Verma (HIM-W)
Puja Das (TRP-W)
Anisha A Ansari (HIM-W)
A B Das (TRP-W)
TRP-W vs HIM-W match expert tips
Both teams have some quality bowlers and all-rounders in their ranks. The likes of Harleen B Deol, Nikita S Chauhan, A B Das, Anisha A Ansari and Puja Das will be the ones to watch out for.
TRP-W vs HIM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicket-keeper: Sushma B Verma.
Batters: S M Singh, R R Saha, Mouchaity Debnath.
All-rounders: Harleen B Deol, Nikita S Chauhan, A B Das.
Bowlers: Prachi P Chauhan, Anisha A Ansari, Puja Das, S H Chakroborty.
TRP-W vs HIM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: Sushma B Verma, J R Debnath.
Batters: S M Singh, Indra Rani Jamatia, Mouchaity Debnath.
All-rounders: Harleen B Deol, Nikita S Chauhan, A B Das.
Bowlers: Anisha A Ansari, Sushmita H Kumari, Puja Das.
