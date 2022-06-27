TRO vs BCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Milan, Match 3

Torino CC (TRO) will take on Bergamo Cricket Club (BCC) in the third match of the ECS T10 Milan on Monday at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan.

Both teams will be playing the third match of the tournament. Torino CC and Bergamo Cricket Club were among the top teams in last season's ECS T10 Milan. Both teams have quality players in their ranks.

Torino CC will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but Bergamo Cricket Club is a relatively better team. The match is expected to be won by Bergamo Cricket Club.

TRO vs BCC Probable Playing XI

TRO Playing XI

Nasir Mahmood-I (wk), Salman Pasha, Qadeer Saleem, Ahsan Muhammad, Dawood Shah, Sharjeel Anjum, Shoaib Liaquat, Faiz Khan, Muhammad Arsalan-Shahid, Imran Siddique, Hamza Mehmood

BCC Playing XI

Pramod Kumar Sudida (wk), Baljit Singh, Sonu Lal, Kamaljit Singh-1, Chetan Kumar, Mandeep Singh, Dara Shikoh, Gurwinder Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Daljit Singh, Hardeep- Singh

Match Details

TRO vs BCC, ECS T10 Milan, Match 3

Date and Time: June 27, 2022, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

TRO vs BCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Kumar, who played exceptionally well in the last ECS tournament, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. N Mahmood is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Batters

Q Saleem and S Lal are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. K Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He performed exceptionally well in previous domestic matches.

All-rounders

D Shah and C Kumar are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Anjum is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are W Ahmad and H Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. Z Mazher is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in TRO vs BCC Dream11 prediction team

C Kumar (BCC)

W Muhammad (TRO)

D Shah (TRO)

Torino CC vs Bergamo Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Milan)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: P Kumar, Q Saleem, S Lal, K Singh, C Kumar, S Anjum, D Shah, W Muhammad, W Ahmad, H Singh, Z Mazher

Captain: C Kumar Vice Captain: D Shah

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: P Kumar, Q Saleem, S Lal, S Pasha, C Kumar, G Singh, D Shah, W Muhammad, W Ahmad, H Singh, Z Mazher

Captain: C Kumar Vice Captain: Q Saleem

