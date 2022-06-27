TRO vs RBG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Milan, Match 2

Torino CC (TRO) will take on Royal Bergamo (RBG) in the second match of the ECS T10 Milan on Monday at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan.

Both teams will be playing the second match of the tournament. Torino CC was among the top teams in last season's ECS T10 Milan, while Royal Bergamo didn't have a great time in the 2021 ECS tournament.

Royal Bergamo will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but Torino CC is a relatively better team. The match is expected to be won by Torino CC.

TRO vs RBG Probable Playing XI

TRO Playing XI

Nasir Mahmood-I (wk), Salman Pasha, Qadeer Saleem, Ahsan Muhammad, Dawood Shah, Sharjeel Anjum, Shoaib Liaquat, Faiz Khan, Muhammad Arsalan-Shahid, Imran Siddique, Hamza Mehmood

RBG Playing XI

Mubashir Amin (wk), Rizwan Tahir, Ahtasham Javaid, Ansar Mahmood, Usman Javaid, Raza Fraz, Muddasar Raja, Amir Shahzad-I, Wajid Mehmood, Mukhtar Muhammad, Ahsan Akram

Match Details

TRO vs RBG, ECS T10 Milan, Match 2

Date and Time: June 27, 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

TRO vs RBG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Mahmood, who played exceptionally well in the last ECS tournament, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. M Amin is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Batters

A Mahmood and R Tahir are the two best batsmen to pick in the Dream11 team. S Pasha is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic matches.

All-rounders

D Shah and U Javaid are the best all-rounders to pick in the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Anjum is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are W Ahmad and M Arsalan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. W Tauqeer is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in TRO vs RBG Dream11 prediction team

U Javaid (RBG)

W Muhammad (TRO)

D Shah (TRO)

Torino CC vs Royal Bergamo Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Milan)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: N Mahmood, R Tahir, A Mahmood, S Pasha, U Javaid, S Anjum, D Shah, S Liaquat, W Ahmad, W Tauqeer, M Arsalan

Captain: D Shah Vice Captain: U Javaid

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: N Mahmood, R Tahir, A Mahmood, Q Saleem, U Javaid, S Anjum, D Shah, W Muhammad, W Ahmad, W Tauqeer, M Arsalan

Captain: U Javaid Vice Captain: W Muhammad

