TRP vs MDI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for S S Rajan Trophy 2023, Match 1

The 1st match of the S S Rajan Trophy 2023 will see Tirupattur (TRP) squaring off against Mayiladuthurai (MDI) at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Wednesday, January 4.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TRP vs MDI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams have won their first matches of the tournament. Tirupattur has various in-form and experienced players while Mayiladuthurai has a young squad of promising players. Mayiladuthurai will give it their all to win the match, but Tirupattur is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TRP vs MDI Match Details

The 1st match of the S S Rajan Trophy 2023 will be played on January 4 at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

The game is set to take place at 4:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TRP vs MDI, Match 1

Date and Time: 4th January 2023, 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

TRP vs MDI Form Guide

TRP - Will be playing their first match

MDI - Will be playing their first match

TRP vs MDI Probable Playing XI

TRP Playing XI

No injury updates.

L.Barkath Ullah (wk), M Saravanan, M Manikandan, N.Nihad Ahamed, G Ranjith, S Muthamizhan, Y Vasanth Kumar, A kannan, M Rajkumar, A.MD Tibiyan, M Raja.

MDI Playing XI

No injury updates.

K Muthukumar (wk), S Siddharth, E-Rajesh, H-Raja, A-Abinash, M-Karan, P-Vijay, R-M Sudhir, N-Manikandan, S-Joel Wilfred, S-Sabaritharan.

TRP vs MDI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Ullah

L Ullah is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. K Muthukumar is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Siddharth

A Jana and S Siddharth are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. P Mashkoor has played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Kannan

A Abinash and A Kannan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Rudharan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

M Rajkumar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Karthikeyan and M Rajkumar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Raja is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TRP vs MDI match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kannan

A Kannan will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match.

P Mashkoor

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make P Mashkoor as he will bowl in the middle overs and bat in the top order. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for TRP vs MDI, Match 1

P Mashkoor

A Kannan

A Abinash

A Jana

S Siddharth

Tirupattur vs Mayiladuthurai Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Tirupattur vs Mayiladuthurai Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Ullah, K Muthukumar.

Batters: P Mashkoor, A Jana, S Siddharth.

All-rounders: A Kannan, A Rudharan, A Abinash.

Bowlers: S Karthikeyan, M Raja, M Rajkumar.

Tirupattur vs Mayiladuthurai Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Muthukumar.

Batters: P Mashkoor, A Jana, S Siddharth.

All-rounders: A Kannan, M Karan, A Abinash.

Bowlers: S Karthikeyan, M Raja, M Rajkumar, M Sharma.

