TRP vs TNL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for S.S. Rajan Trophy, Match 3

Tirupattur will be up against Tirunelveli (TRP vs TNL) in the third match of the S.S. Rajan Trophy on Thursday, January 5. The Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli will host this contest. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TRP vs TNL Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Tirupattur lost their opening match against Mayiladuthurai by 41 runs and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. Tirunelveli also suffered a defeat in their opening match against Erode by two runs and are third in the points table.

Both teams will look to post their first win of the tournament in this match and we could be in for an entertaining encounter.

TRP vs TNL Match Details

The third match of the S.S. Rajan Trophy will be played on Jan. 5 at the Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli. The match is set to take place at 3:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Tirupattur vs Tirunelveli, S.S. Rajan Trophy, Match 3.

Date and Time: January 5, 2023, 3:30 pm IST.

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli.

TRP vs TNL Pitch Report

The track at the Indian Cement Company Ground is a balanced one. The batters will get full value for their shots, while the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Batting first should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss, with the average first innings score at the venue being 130 runs.

Last 2 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by the team batting first: 2.

Matches won by the team bowling first: 0.

Average first innings score: 130.

Average second innings score: 120.

TRP vs TNL Form Guide (Last match)

Tirupattur: L.

Tirunelveli: L.

TRP vs TNL probable playing 11s for today’s match

TRP Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Tiruppatur heading into this contest.

TRP Probable Playing 11

L. Barkath Ullah, M Saravanan, M Manikandan, N. Nihad Ahamed, K Aravinddhan, G Ranjith, S Muthamizhan, S. Nirmal Kumar, M Rajkumar, M Raja, A. MD Tibiyan.

TNL Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Tirunelveli ahead of this must-win match.

TNL Probable Playing 11

K Stephan Kosimin, D Selvam, R Sibi, RK Jayant, T Madhu Aravind, SV Praveen, P Vijaygopinath, S Maharaja, A Kombaiah, L Sankar, R Priyadarshan.

TRP vs TNL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

L Barkath Ullah (One match, one run, Strike Rate: 50.00)

L Barkath Ullah didn’t make a big impression in the first match, but will be looking to change things around today. He is a solid batter and can get your TRP vs TNL fantasy team some solid point returns.

Top Batter pick

RK Jayant (One match, 19 runs and three wickets, Strike Rate: 65.52 and Economy Rate: 2.25)

RK Jayant is categorized as a batter in the fantasy set-up, but he put in an all-round display in his team's opening match. He scored 19 runs while picking up three wickets in the first game and will look to continue his good run of form in this upcoming contest.

Top All-rounder pick

P Vijaygopinath (One match, five runs and two wickets, Strike Rate: 55.56, Economy Rate: 3.33)

P Vijaygopinath is a terrific player who is expected to be at his best in this game. He scored five runs while picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 3.33 in the opening match. The all-rounder could is a must-have player on your TRP vs TNL Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

M Raja (One match, 27 runs, Strike Rate: 108.00)

M Raja is a top quality bowler who can also score decent runs in the middle order. He scored 27 runs in the first match at an strike rate of 108.00 and will look to get his first wickets of the tournament in this upcoming game.

TRP vs TNL match captain and vice-captain choices

RK Jayant

RK Jayant scored 19 runs in the first match, while also picking up three wickets. He has looked in great touch and is a fantastic option to lead your fantasy team in this match.

M Raja

M Raja is an excellent contender for captaincy choice for this match. He scored 27 runs in the first match at a decent strike rate of 108.00 and will also be backed to take wickets in this contest.

5 Must-picks with players stats for TRP vs TNL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

RK Jayant: 19 runs and three wickets in one match.

P Vijaygopinath: Two wickets and five runs in one match.

R Mammath Nabi: One wicket and 38 runs in one match.

M Raja: 27 runs in one match.

S Maharaja: 1 wicket in one match.

TRP vs TNL match expert tips

RK Jayant could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering his recent form. He began the tournament well and will want to keep his good form going with another good performance in this match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this TRP vs TNL match, click here!

TRP vs TNL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Head to Head League

Tirupattur vs Tirunelveli Dream11 Prediction - S.S. Rajan Trophy

Tirupattur vs Tirunelveli Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: L Barkath Ullah.

Batters: RK Jayant, Nishaanth Kumar Alwar, A Jana, Y Vasanth Kumar.

All-rounders: V Karthikeyan, P Vijaygopinath, S Maharaja.

Bowlers: E Balaji, M Raja, R Mammath Nabi.

TRP vs TNL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Grand League

Tirupattur vs Tirunelveli Dream11 Prediction - S.S. Rajan Trophy

Tirupattur vs Tirunelveli Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: AP Ananda Kumar, N Nihad Ahamed.

Batters: R Sibi, A Jana, RK Jayant.

All-rounders: T Madhu Aravind, V Karthikeyan, P Vijaygopinath.

Bowlers: A John WInston, V R MD Thaha, M Raja.

Poll : 0 votes