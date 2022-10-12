TRP vs UP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, Elite Group B

Tripura (TRP) will take on Uttar Pradesh (UP) in the Elite Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 on Wednesday, October 12, at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the TRP vs UP Dream11 Prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, and playing 11s.

Tripura will be playing their first match after a successful campaign last year. Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, won their first match against Puducherry by 10 wickets.

Tripura will give it their all to win the match, but Uttar Pradesh are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TRP vs UP Match Details

The Elite Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 will be played on October 12 at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur. The game is set to take place at 9.00 am. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TRP vs UP, Elite Group B Match

Date and Time: October 12, 2022, 9.00 am IST

Venue: Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Uttar Pradesh and Puducherry, where a total of 182 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

TRP vs UP Form Guide

TRP - Will be playing their first match

UP - W

TRP vs UP Probable Playing XI

TRP Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Wriddhiman Saha (c & wk), Bikramkumar Das, Sudip Chatterjee, Manisankar Murasingh, Rajat Dey, Deepak Khatri, Sankar Paul, Rana Dutta, Ajoy Sarkar, Parvez Sultan, Sridam Paul, and Subham Ghosh.

UP Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Karan Sharma, Rinku Singh, Priyam Garg, Shivam Mavi, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Sharma, Aryan Juyal (wk), Divyansh, Yash Dayal, Akshdeep Nath, and Shiva Singh.

TRP vs UP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

W Saha

W Saha, who had a great outing in IPL 2022 for the Gujarat Titans, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. A Juyal is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

P Garg

P Garg and B Ghosh are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. R Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

K Sharma

K Sharma and S Sharma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Murasingh is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

S Mavi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Mavi and Y Dayal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. R Dutta is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TRP vs UP match captain and vice-captain choices

K Sharma

K Sharma will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He can be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He smashed 41 runs in the last match against Puducherry.

W Saha

Since the pitch is good for batters, you can make W Saha the captain of the grand league teams. He will bat in the top order and can play crucial innings in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for TRP vs UP, Elite Group B Match

P Garg

W Saha

S Mavi

K Sharma

R Singh

Tripura vs Uttar Pradesh Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Tripura vs Uttar Pradesh Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Tripura vs Uttar Pradesh Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: W Saha

Batters: P Garg, R Singh, B Ghosh

All-rounders: K Sharma, M Murasingh, S Sharma

Bowlers: R Dutta, S Mavi, Y Dayal, S Singh

Tripura vs Uttar Pradesh Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Tripura vs Uttar Pradesh Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: W Saha

Batters: P Garg, R Singh, B Ghosh

All-rounders: K Sharma, M Murasingh

Bowlers: R Dutta, S Mavi, Y Dayal, S Singh, K Tyagi

