TRS vs BAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 42

The 42nd match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see the Trinitat Royal Stars (TRS) squaring off against the Bangladesh Kings (BAK) at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Friday, November 18.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TRS vs BAK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Bangladesh Kings have only won three of their last ten games and will be eager to make a comeback in the tournament. The Trinitat Royal Stars have won four of their last ten matches in this year's ECS Barcelona T10 tournament.

The Bangladesh Kings will give it their all to win the match but the Trinitat Royal Stars are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TRS vs BAK Match Details

The 42nd match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on November 18 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The game is set to take place at 4:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TRS vs BAK, Match 42

Date and Time: November 18, 2022, 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will want to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

The last match played on this pitch was between Falco and Pak Montcada Royals, where a total of 190 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

TRS vs BAK Form Guide

TRS - Won 4 of their last 10 games

BAK - Won 3 of their last 10 games

TRS vs BAK Probable Playing XI

TRS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Mohsin Raza (c), Hashim Mir Ali, Ali Raza (wk), Sufian Ansar, Amir Hamza, Muhammad Shahzad, Usama Shahzad, Aqeel Ansar, Muhammad Rafay, Ali Meer, Awais Ahmad.

BAK Playing XI

No injury updates.

Moshiur Rahman (c), MD Said Uzzaman, Md Abu Sayed, Misbah Saju, Shahedur Rahman, Abu Fahad, Razu Miah, Shubhdeep Deb (wk), Moynul Islam, Happy Singh, Nabid Rahman.

TRS vs BAK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Mir Ali

H Mir Ali is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Deb is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Ansar

O Ali and S Ansar are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Ansar played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

M Rahman

M Rahman and A Hamza are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and will also complete their quota of overs. H Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Raza

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Raza and A Ahmad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Rahul is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TRS vs BAK match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ansar

A Ali will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. Ali has earned 749 points in the last six games.

S Ansar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Ansar as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 657 points in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for TRS vs BAK, Match 42

M Rahman

A Ansar

S Ansar

M Raza

H Mir Ali

Trinitat Royal Stars vs Bangladesh Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Trinitat Royal Stars vs Bangladesh Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Mir Ali, S Deb.

Batters: O Ali, S Ansar, A Ansar.

All-rounders: A Meer, H Singh, M Rahman.

Bowlers: M Raza, M Rahul, A Ahmad.

Trinitat Royal Stars vs Bangladesh Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Mir Ali.

Batters: O Ali, S Ansar, A Ansar.

All-rounders: A Meer, H Singh, M Rahman, A Hamza.

Bowlers: M Raza, M Rahul, A Ahmad.

Poll : 0 votes