TRS vs BLP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - February 16th, 2021

Match 35 of the ECS T10 Barcelona League has the Trinitat Royal Stars taking on the Black Panthers at the Montjuic Olympic Ground on Tuesday.

Both the Royal Stars and the Panthers will be making their first appearance in this year's competition. The Royal Stars are one of the most exciting teams in the league given their depth and balance. Blessed with some talented all-rounders, the Royal Stars will look to get the two points on their debut, although it won't be an easy task.

The Black Panthers, who boast of a relatively large Indian contingent, also have a decent team in place. However, experience could be the deciding factor in this game, with fellow debutants Skyways struggling to find a balance between aggression and caution on Monday.

While the Panthers head into this game as the slight underdogs, they should give the Royal Stars a run for their money. With both teams eyeing two points to kickstart their campaign in fine fashion, an entertaining game of T10 cricket beckons at the Montjuic Olympic Ground.

Squads to choose from

Trinitat Royal Stars

Amir Shahzad, Aqeel Ansar, Haroon Riaz, Hasnain Ali, Kamran Bashir, Mudassar Ali, Tariq Mehmood, Waheed Aslam, Amir Abbas, Mohsin Raza, Chyet Sureshbhai, Gurjeet Singh, Kashaf Hussain, Mohammad Asad, Muhammad Ali Meer, Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Muhammad Rafay, Shujat Ali, Sufian Ansar, Ali Raza, and Muhammad Shahzad.

Black Panthers

Ajay Rawat, Jagjit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sourav Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Harpreet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Akram Ali, Amandeep Singh, Amarjit Singh, Daljit Singh, Puneet Shrimali, and Sukhbir Singh

Predicted Playing 11

Trinitat Royal Stars

A Raza, M Haider, H Riaz, H Ali, M Sajid Iqbal, M Rafay, M Ali Meer, A Abbas, G Singh, K Hussain and T Mehmood

Black Panthers

Jagjit Singh, P Shrimali, A Singh, H Singh, D Singh, A Rawat, P Singh, A Ali, Sourav Singh, Sukhjit Singh and Jaswinder Singh

Match Details

Match: Trinitat Royal Stars vs Black Panthers, Match 35

Date: 16th February 2021, at 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

Although a fresh pitch is being used for the second week of the ECS T10 Barcelona League, there should be some help on offer for the bowlers off the surface. Apart from the odd ball keeping low, there is an ample amount of swing on offer to keep the pacers interested.

The ground's dimensions go against the spinners, but there should be a great contest between bat and ball in the middle overs. 100 is a bare minimum at this venue, with both sides likely to bat first upon winning the toss.

TRS vs BLP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TRS vs BLP Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Singh, A Raza, P Shrimali, H Singh, M Fiaz Haider, D Singh, M Sajid Iqbal, M Rafay, A Ali, K Hussain and A Abbas

Captain: D Singh, Vice-Captain: M Rafay

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Singh, A Raza, P Shrimali, A Singh, M Fiaz Haider, D Singh, M Sajid Iqbal, M Rafay, A Ali S Singh and A Abbas

Captain: M Rafay, Vice-Captain: P Shrimali