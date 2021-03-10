TRS vs BLP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match – Mar 11, 2021

The Trinita Royal Stars will be up against the Black Panthers in the 116th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground on Thursday.

The Trinitat Royal Stars are having a decent ECS T10 Barcelona campaign so far. They have won five of their seven matches and are third in Group D. The Trinitat Royal Stars, who will be playing three matches tomorrow, will qualify for the semi-finals if they win all the fixtures.

The Black Panthers, on the other hand, will be very disappointed with their performance in the ECS T10 Barcelona. They have won only one of their eight matches and find themselves at the bottom of Group D. The Black Panthers will be eager to end their season on a high by winning Thursday's ECS T10 Barcelona encounter.

Squads to choose from

Trinitat Royal Stars

Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Faiz Haider, Muhammad Ali Meer, Sufian Ansar, Tariq Mehmood, Mohsin Raza, Aqeel Ansar, Amir Shahzad (C), Muhammad Sajid Iqbal, Hasnain Ali, Muhammad Shahzad (WK), Shujat Ali, Waheed Aslam, Haroon Riaz, Muhammad Rafay, Ali Raza (WK), Kamran Bashir, Gurjeet Singh, Kashaf Hussain, Gurjeet Singh, Kashaf Hussain and Mohammad Asad.

Black Panthers

Bikramjit Singh (WK), Ajay Rawat, Puneet Shrimali (C), Amarjit Singh, Amanjot Singh, Jagjit Singh (WK), Daljit Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Akram Ali, Amandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sourav Singh, Balwinder Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Sukhjit Singh and Harpreet Singh.

Predicted Playing XIs

Trinitat Royal Stars

Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Faiz Haider, Muhammad Ali Meer, Sufian Ansar, Tariq Mehmood, Mohsin Raza, Aqeel Ansar, Amir Shahzad (C), Muhammad Sajid Iqbal, Hasnain Ali, Muhammad Shahzad (WK).

Black Panthers

Bikramjit Singh (WK), Ajay Rawat, Puneet Shrimali (C), Amarjit Singh, Amanjot Singh, Jagjit Singh, Daljit Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Akram Ali, Amandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh.

Match Details

Match: Trinitat Royal Stars vs Black Panthers, Match 116

Date & Time: 11th March 2021, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground has been greatly favoring the batsmen for the last couple of matches. While the batsmen will get full value for their strokes at the venue, the bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths. Both teams should look to bat first upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy suggestions (TRS vs BLP)

TRS vs BLP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bikramjit Singh, Puneet Shrimali, Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Faiz Haider, Sufian Ansar, Muhammad Sajid Iqbal, Daljit Singh, Amarjit Singh, Muhammad Ali Meer, Aqeel Ansar, Amanjot Singh.

Captain: Sufian Ansar; Vice-Captain: Puneet Shrimali.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bikramjit Singh, Puneet Shrimali, Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Faiz Haider, Amandeep Singh, Sufian Ansar, Muhammad Sajid Iqbal, Amarjit Singh, Muhammad Ali Meer, Mohsin Raza, Amanjot Singh.

Captain: Puneet Shrimali; Vice-Captain: Muhammad Sajid Iqbal.