TRS vs FAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 29

The 29th game of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see Trinitat Royal Stars (TRS) square off against Falco (FAL) at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Tuesday (November 15). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TRS vs FAL Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

The Royal Stars have won four of their eight games, while Falcao have won two of their six. Falco will give it their all to win here, but the Royal Stars are a better team and expected to prevail.

TRS vs FAL Match Details

The 29th game of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on November 15 at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona at 1:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TRS vs FAL, Match 29

Date and Time: November 15, 2022; 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams could look to bat first on winning the toss. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so a thrilling game could ensue. The last game ehre between Badalona Shaheen and Pak Montcada Royals saw 307 runs scored for the loss of 12 wickets.

TRS vs FAL Form Guide

TRS - Won 4 of their last 8 games

FAL - Won 2 of their last 6 games

TRS vs FAL Probable Playing XIs

TRS

No injury updates

Hashim Mir Ali, Sufian Ansar, Amir Hamza, Sanwal Masood, Ali Raza, Aqeel Ansar, Muhammad Shahzad (wk), Asad Ullah, Ali Meer, Awais Ahmad, Mohsin Raza

FAL

No injury update

Adeel Sarwar, Tanveer Iqbal, Adnan Ghazanfar (wk), Naeem Shah, Rehman Rajput ©, Shabaz Ahmed, Muhammad Mehdi, Moazzam Rasul, Razaqat Ali, Adeel Arif, Ijaz Hussain

TRS vs FAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

H Mir Ali

Mir Ali is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. He scored 54 against Pak I Care.

Batters

S Ansar

S Ansar and A Ansar are the two best batter picks. N Hussain played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

S Ahmed

S Ahmed and A Meer are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. T Iqbal is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Raza

The top bowler picks are A Ahmad and M Raza. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. M Rafay is another good pick.

TRS vs FAL match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ansar

Ansar bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of two overs, making him a safe pick for captaincy. He's expected to play a key innings here. He has scored 166 runs and taken nine wickets in eight games in the tournament.

M Raza

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Raza the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken 13 wickets in eight games.

Five Must-Picks for TRS vs FAL, Match 29

H Mir Ali

M Raza

A Ansar

S Ansar

A Meer

Trinitat Royal Stars vs Falco Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their full quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Trinitat Royal Stars vs Falco Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: H Mir Ali

Batters: S Ansar, A Ansar, N Hussain

All-rounders: A Meer, S Ahmed, T Iqbal

Bowlers: M Raza, A Ahmad, R Ali, M Rafay

Trinitat Royal Stars vs Falco Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: H Mir Ali

Batters: S Ansar, A Ansar, N Hussain

All-rounders: A Meer, S Ahmed, T Iqbal, A Hamza

Bowlers: M Raza, A Ahmad, R Ali

