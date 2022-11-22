TRS vs MIB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 56

Trinitat Royal Stars (TRS) will lock horns with Men in Blue (MIB) in the 56th game of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on November 21. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about TRS vs MIB Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

The Royal Stars have won four of their 12 games and are seventh in the Group A points table. They lost their last game against Bangladesh Kings by 47 runs. Men in Blue, meanwhile, have won five of their 12 games and are fifth in the standings. They lost their last game against Pak Montcada by 43 runs.

TRS vs MIB Match Details

The 56th game of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be played at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Monday, November 22 at 07:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

Match: TRS vs MIB, ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 56

Date and Time: November 22, 2022; 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

TRS vs MIB Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Olympic Ground is a balanced one where batters get full value for their shots. However, the wicket tends to down as the game progresses, making it difficult to bat on in the second innings. The average first innings score in the last four games here is 136.

Last 4 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 136

Average second innings score: 113

TRS vs MIB Form Guide (Previous Matches)

TRS: L-L-L-L-L

MIB: L-W-L-L-L

TRS vs MIB probable playing XIs for today’s match

TRS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

TRS Probable Playing XI

Hashim Mir Ali, Amir Hamza, Aqeel Ansar, Fiaz Haider, Sufian Ansar, Usama Shahzad, Mohsin Raza, Muhammad Shehzad, Shahzaib Qaiser, Awais Ahmad, Hasnat Ahmed

MIB Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

MIB Probable Playing XI

Shankar Kaligatla, Surya Balu, Snehith Reddy, Sanjeev Tiwari, Prasanna Jathan, Ram Kranthi, Sourabh Tiwari, Abhishek Borikar, Pratik Shah, Atul Kesar, Harihar Sridhar

TRS vs MIB Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Naresh Kumar (10 matches, 318 runs, Strike Rate: 210.59)

Apart from being a fabulous wicketkeeper, Kumar has been in red-hot form with the bat, smashing 318 runs in ten games.

Top Batter Pick

Snehith Reddy (12 matches, 412 runs & 11 wickets, Strike Rate: 220.32 & Economy Rate: 12.30)

Although he's classified as a batter, Reddy has performed with both bat and ball. He has amassed 412 runs and picked up 11 wickets in 12 games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ali Meer (10 matches, 44 runs and 10 wickets, Strike Rate: 104.76 and Economy Rate: 12.15)

Ali has been taking wickets regularly and can also swing his bat. He has taken ten wickets and scored 44 runs in ten games.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohsin Raza (12 matches, 15 wickets, Economy Rate: 10.43)

Raza has bowled well, scalping 15 wickets in 12 games with an economy of 10.43. He could prove to be a great utility pick in your fantasy team.

TRS vs MIB match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Aqeel Ansar

Ansar has been in phenomenal form in the tournament. He has scored 222 runs in 12 games.

Snehith Reddy

Reddy has scored 412 runs and picked up 11 wickets in 12 games. He could make a good captain in your fantasy team.

Five Must-pick players with stats for TRS vs MIB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Naresh Kumar 318 runs in 10 matches

Snehith Reddy 412 runs & 11 wickets in 12 matches

Ali Meer 44 runs and 10 wickets in 10 matches

Mohsin Raza 15 wickets in 12 matches

Aqeel Ansar 222 runs in 12 matches

TRS vs MIB Match Expert Tips

Ali Meer could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

Ali Meer could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

TRS vs MIB Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 56, Head-to-Head League

TRS vs MIB Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

TRS vs MIB Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Hashim Mir Ali, Naresh Kumar

Batters: Sufian Ansar, Aqeel Ansar, Snehith Reddy, Surya Balu

All-rounders: A Meer, Amir Hamza

Bowlers: Mohsin Raza, Awais Ahmad, Abhishek Borikar

