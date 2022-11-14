TRS vs PIC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 26

The 26th match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see the Trinitat Royal Stars (TRS) squaring off against Pak I Care (PIC) at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Monday, November 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TRS vs PIC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Trinitat Royal Stars have won three of their last six matches and will be curious to make a comeback in the tournament. Pak I Care, on the other hand, have won five of their last six matches.

The Trinitat Royal Stars will give it their all to win the match, but Pak I Care are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TRS vs PIC Match Details

The 26th match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on November 14 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TRS vs PIC, Match 26

Date and Time: 14th November 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second inning, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The last match played on this pitch was between Pak I Care and Falco, where a total of 262 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets.

TRS vs PIC Form Guide

TRS - Won 3 of their last 6 games

PIC - Won 5 of their last 6 games

TRS vs PIC Probable Playing XI

TRS Playing XI

No injury updates

Hashim Mir Ali, Sufian Ansar, Amir Hamza, Sanwal Masood, Ali Raza, Aqeel Ansar, Muhammad Shahzad (wk), Asad Ullah, Ali Meer, Awais Ahmad, Mohsin Raza ©

PIC Playing XI

No injury updates

Asjad Butt, Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Sami Ullah, Khurram Shahzad, Shehroz Ahmed ©, Muhammad Mohtshim, Muhammad Kamran, Atif Muhammad, Zain Ali, Ali Ahmed, Moazzam Rafique

TRS vs PIC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Ihsan

M Ihsan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match, as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. H Mir Ali is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Ansar

S Ansar and A Ansar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Butt played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Ahmed

S Ahmed and A Meer are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team, as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Mohtshim is another good pick for today's team.

Bowlers

M Kamran

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Ahmad and M Kamran. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Muhammad is another good pick for today's team.

TRS vs PIC match captain and vice-captain choices

M Kamran

M Kamran will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial inning in today's match.

M Ihsan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Ihsan as he will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for TRS vs PIC, Match 26

H Mir Ali

M Ihsan

M Kamran

A Ansar

S Ansar

Trinitat Royal Stars vs Pak I Care Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Trinitat Royal Stars vs Pak I Care Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Ihsan, H Mir Ali

Batters: S Ansar, A Ansar, A Butt

All-rounders: A Meer, S Ahmed, M Mohtshim

Bowlers: M Kamran, A Muhammad, A Ahmad

Trinitat Royal Stars vs Pak I Care Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Ihsan

Batters: S Ansar, A Ansar, A Butt

All-rounders: A Meer, S Ahmed, M Mohtshim, A Hamza

Bowlers: M Kamran, M Raza, A Ahmad

Poll : 0 votes