TRS vs PUW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Mar 11, 2021

The Trinitat Royal Stars will lock horns with the Punjab Warriors in the 119th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground on Thursday.

The Trinitat Royal Stars have displayed some disciplined effort in the ECS T10 Barcelona so far and are third in Group D with five wins from seven games. They head into today's match on the back of an eight-wicket triumph over the Hawks.

Punjab Warriors, on the other hand, have had a disastrous ECS T10 Barcelona campaign. They have won only two of their nine games and are placed in the penultimate position in Group D. The Punjab Warriors lost their last match against Badalona Shaheen.

The Trinitat Royal stars will be the favorites to win Thursday's ECS T10 Barcelona encounter against the Punjab Warriors.

Squads to choose from

Trinitat Royal Stars

Amir Shahzad (C), Aqeel Ansar, Haroon Riaz, Hasnain Ali, Kamran Bashir, Mudassar Ali, Tariq Mehmood, Waheed Aslam, Amir Abbas, Mohsin Raza, Chyet Sureshbhai, Gurjeet Singh, Kashaf Hussain, Mohammad Asad, Muhammad Ali Meer, Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Muhammad Rafay, Shujat Ali, Sufian Ansar, Ali Raza, Muhammad Shahzad (WK) and Muhammad Sajid Iqbal.

Punjab Warriors

Jagjeet Singh, Jaspal Singh, Muhammad Rizwan, Rishabh, Sharma Manish (WK), Tejpal Singh, Aqais Raza, Charanjeet Singh, Hardeep Singh Sr, Hardeep Singh Jr, Harjot Singh, Palwinder Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Sarabjit Singh, Ubaid UI Rehman, Gagandeep Singh (C), Mohsin Ali, Yuvrajpal Singh, Jagdeep Singh (WK), Kuldeep Singh, Jujhar Singh, Muhammad Rizwan-Chinna and Umair Raza.

Predicted Playing XIs

Trinitat Royal Stars

Amir Shahzad (C), Aqeel Ansar, Hasnain Ali, Mudassar Ali-II, Tariq Mehmood, Mohsin Raza, Muhammad Ali Meer, Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Sufian Ansar, Muhammad Shahzad (WK), Muhammad Sajid Iqbal.

Punjab Warriors

Sharma Manish, Tejpal Singh, Hardeep Singh Sr, Hardeep Singh Jr, Rajwinder Singh, Gagandeep Singh (C), Jagdeep Singh (WK), Kuldeep Singh, Jujhar Singh, Muhammad Rizwan-Chinna, Umair Raza.

Match Details

Match: Trinitat Royal Stars vs Punjab Warriors, Match 119

Date & Time: 11th March 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground has favored both batsmen and bowlers, with the surface being better suited to pacers than spinners. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batsmen will be able to play shots on the upside. The average first innings score at the venue is 108 runs.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (TRS vs PUW)

TRS vs PUW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jagdeep Singh, Sharma Manish, Tejpal Singh, Hardeep Singh Jr, Mudassar Ali-II, Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Sufian Ansar, Gagandeep Singh, Hardeep Singh Sr, Muhammad Ali Meer, Aqeel Ansar.

Captain: Gagandeep Singh; Vice-Captain: Sufian Ansar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jagdeep Singh, Sharma Manish, Tejpal Singh, Mudassar Ali-II, Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Sufian Ansar, Gagandeep Singh, Hardeep Singh Jr, Umair Raza, Muhammad Ali Meer, Aqeel Ansar.

Captain: Tejpal Singh; Vice-Captain: Muhammad Ali Meer.