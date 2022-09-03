TRT vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Men's Hundred 2022, Final

The Men's Hundred 2022 final will see Trent Rockets (TRT) take on the Manchester Originals (MNR) at Lord's in London on Saturday, September 3. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TRT vs MNR Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips.

It's down to Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals in the final of the Hundred 2022. The Rockets have been the team to beat, losing only two games all season. While their openers Dawid Malan and Alex Hales have been exceptional, their bowlers have also impressed at times of need.

As for the Manchester Originals, they have made a remarkable comeback in The Hundred. After losing their first three matches, the Originals have won six in a row and stand one win away from being crowned champions.

The league fixture between the two sides saw the Trent Rockets make a mockery of a mammoth run-chase, chasing down 189 with six balls to spare. But with Manchester Originals finding their groove in recent matches, an entertaining game beckons at Lord's.

TRT vs MNR Match Details

The final of the Hundred between Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals will be played on September 3 at Lord's in London. The game is set to take place at 11:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TRT vs MNR, The Men's Hundred 2022, Final

Date and Time: 3rd September 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Lord's, London

Live Streaming: Fancode

TRT vs MNR Pitch Report

Lord's has been a competitive track with the average first-innings total being 147. The last two matches at the venue have been won by the chasing side, with 42 percent of the wickets being taken by the spinners. There will be some swing available with the new ball, with pacers picking up four wickets in the powerplay in the previous match. Given the magnitude of the match, teams will prefer batting first and putting runs on the board.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average 1st-innings score: 147

Average 2nd-innings score: 135

TRT vs MNR Form Guide

Trent Rockets: LWWLW

Manchester Originals: WWWWW

TRT vs MNR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Trent Rockets injury/team news

Tabraiz Shamsi is not available for the Trent Rockets and could be replaced by Matt Carter.

Trent Rockets probable playing 11

Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Colin Munro, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Moores (wk), Lewis Gregory (c), Samit Patel, Daniel Sams, Luke Wood, Matt Carter and Sam Cook.

Manchester Originals injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Manchester Originals probable playing 11

Phil Salt (wk), Laurie Evans (c), Wayne Madsen, Tristan Stubbs, Ashton Turner, Paul Walter, Tom Lammonby, Tom Hartley, Matt Parkinson, Josh Little and Richard Gleeson.

TRT vs MNR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Phil Salt (9 matches, 342 runs, Average: 42.75)

Phil Salt has been sensational at the top of Manchester Originals' batting unit. He has scored 342 runs, with six 30-plus scores in the league phase. With a fifty to his name against Trent Rockets earlier in the season, Salt is a must-have in your TRT vs MNR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Alex Hales (8 matches, 251 runs, Average: 31.37)

Alex Hales has been a top performer for the Trent Rockets, scoring 251 runs in eight matches. He has five 30-plus scores to his name at the top of the order. Given his experience and ability to score quick runs, Hales is a top pick for your TRT vs MNR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Daniel Sams (8 matches, 91 runs, 6 wickets)

Daniel Sams has added some balance to the Trent Rockets side with 91 runs and six wickets. While he has not picked up a wicket since the first week of The Hundred, Sams has made up for it with the bat. He is striking at 195.74 and has been used as a pinch-hitter in the backend of the innings.

Top Bowler Pick

Matt Parkinson (9 matches, 9 wickets)

Matt Parkinson was impressive in the Eliminator, putting in figures of 2/17 in his 20 balls. He is one of the best spinners on the English circuit with a T20 strike rate of 14.7. Given his recent form, Parkinson should be a handy pick for your fantasy team.

TRT vs MNR match captain and vice-captain choices

Alex Hales

Alex Hales has been a fine player for the Trent Rockets, scoring two fifties in the tournament. He is a good player of pace, scoring 160 runs in just 100 balls against the fast bowlers. With Hales also having decent experience under his belt, he is a good option as captain or vice-captain of your TRT vs MNR Dream11 fantasy team.

Tristan Stubbs

Tristan Stubbs is a wild-card option for the captaincy but has shown glimpses of his ability in The Hundred. Stubbs has scored 139 runs at a strike rate of 152 in the middle order. He has also chipped in with the ball, even picking up two wickets in the tournament. Given his ability against spin, Stubbs could be an invaluable captaincy option for your TRT vs MNR Dream11 fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TRT vs MNR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Dawid Malan 358 runs in 8 matches Matt Parkinson 9 wickets in 9 matches Alex Hales 251 runs in 8 matches Luke Wood 9 wickets in 8 matches Tristan Stubbs 139 runs in 8 matches

TRT vs MNR match expert tips

Despite Josh Little's exceptional form in The Hundred this season, Dawid Malan and Alex Hales are as tough an assignment as they get. Both are striking at 140 against left-arm pace and have done well against right-arm pacers too. If they are able to tee off, both Malan and Hales should be game-changing selections in the TRT vs MNR clash.

TRT vs MNR Dream11 Prediction Today (The Men's Hundred 2022)

TRT vs MNR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

TRT vs MNR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Phil Salt

Batters: Alex Hales (c), Dawid Malan, Wayne Madsen

All-rounders: Samit Patel, Daniel Sams, Tristan Stubbs (vc)

Bowlers: Luke Wood, Matt Parkinson, Josh Little

TRT vs MNR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

TRT vs MNR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Phil Salt (c)

Batters: Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Colin Munro

All-rounders: Paul Walters, Daniel Sams, Tristan Stubbs

Bowlers: Luke Wood (vc), Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson

