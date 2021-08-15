TRT vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Men's Match 29

Match 29 of the Hundred Men's 2021 has Trent Rockets taking on Manchester Originals at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday.

The Trent Rockets will be looking to seal their place in the playoffs with a crucial win at home. They face a strong Manchester Originals side who are also on the lookout for a win at the expense of Alex Hales and co. in today's mouthwatering clash.

TRT vs MNR Probable Playing 11 Today

TRT XI

Alex Hales, D'Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney, Tom Moores (wk), Lewis Gregory (c), Rashid Khan, Matt Carter, Marchant de Lange and Sam Cook

MNR XI

Phil Salt (wk), Joe Clarke, Colin Munro, Colin Ackermann, Tom Lammonby, Sam Hain, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Tom Hartley, Lockie Ferguson, Calvin Harrison and Matt Parkinson

Match Details

TRT vs MNR, The Hundred Men's, Match 29

Date and Time: 15th August 2021, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch Report

Although a decent batting track is expected, there should be some help on offer for both the spinners and pacers. The dimensions of the ground should play into the hands of the batters, who will look to attack from ball one. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, given the nature of the track. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 140-150 being par at the venue.

Today's TRT vs MNR Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Phil Salt: Although Phil Salt hasn't fired for the Originals so far, he has shown glimpses of his explosive ability at the top of the order. With a batting-friendly track on offer, Salt should be a good addition to your TRT vs MNR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

Alex Hales: Alex Hales has been Trent Rockets' best bet with the bat in The Hundred. Given the nature of the track, Hales is certainly one to keep an eye out for in today's game.

All-rounder

Carlos Brathwaite: Carlos Brathwaite has done his bit with both the bat and ball, providing the Manchester Originals with depth and balance. With the Originals eyeing a crucial win to stay alive in The Hundred, he will be crucial to their fortunes.

Bowler

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan has tailed off in the last few games with the Afghan leggie being taken to the cleaners by Birmingham Phoenix earlier in the week. However, one can bank on Rashid to bounce back with a strong performance in this must-win game.

Top 3 best players to pick in TRT vs MNR Dream11 prediction team

Rashid Khan (TRT) - 384 points

Samit Patel (TRT) - 378 points

Carlos Brathwaite (MNR) - 255 points

Important stats for TRT vs MNR Dream11 prediction team

Alex Hales: 163 runs in 7 The Hundred matches, SR: 138.13

Rashid Khan: 9 wickets in 7 The Hundred matches, SR: 15.00

Matt Parkinson : 7 wickets in 5 The Hundred matches; SR: 12.71

TRT vs MNR Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

TRT vs MNR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phil Salt, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Joe Clarke, Steven Mullaney, Dawid Malan, Samit Patel, Carlos Brathwaite, Matt Parkinson, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan

Captain: Phil Salt. Vice-captain: Alex Hales

TRT vs MNR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phil Salt, Tom Moores, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Joe Clarke, Dawid Malan, Samit Patel, Colin Ackermann, Matt Parkinson, Rashid Khan and Lockie Ferguson

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-captain: Colin Munro

