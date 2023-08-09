TRT vs NOS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred match - August 9th, 2023

The Trent Rockets (TRT) will lock horns with the Northern Superchargers (NOS) in the 12th match of The Hundred competition at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Wednesday, August 9.

The Trent Rockets kicked off the competition on a strong note, clinching a convincing victory over the Southern Brave by a margin of six runs. However, their next encounter against the Birmingham Phoenix was washed out without a single ball being bowled.

On the other hand, the Northern Superchargers have also experienced a parallel trajectory. They started the tournament with an abandoned game against Phoenix. Subsequently, they defeated the Southern Brave by 60 runs in their second match propelling them to the summit of the points table.

Without any further ado, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the TRT vs NOS Dream11 game.

#3 Harry Brook (NOS) - 9 Credits

Harry Brook (NOS) - 9 CreditsH

Harry Brook, the standout top-order batter, smashed 63 runs in a game at a remarkable strike rate of 233.33. Brook is expected to bat in the crucial powerplay and middle overs and exert pressure on the opposition.

With his game-changing tendency, Brook emerges as the compelling vice-captaincy choice in your fantasy team for the TRT vs NOS Dream11 game.

#2 Daniel Sams (TRT) - 8.5 Credits

Daniel Sams (TRT) - 8.5 Credits

Daniel Sams is one of the bowling all-rounders to watch out for in this encounter. The Trent Rockets player picked up three wickets in the previous encounter, playing a pivotal role in taking his side over the line.

Similar expectations will be there from the dynamic all-rounder in the upcoming encounter as well. When the situation demands, Sams can turn the tables with the bat as well, enhancing his captaincy stature in the TRT vs NOS Dream11 game.

#1 Matthew Short (NOS) - 8.5 Credits

Matthew Short (NOS) - 8.5 Credits

Matthew Short created ripples in the first encounter of The Men's Hundred 2023. He smashed 73 runs against the Southern Brave and stunned the opposition by showing his bowling prowess with a two-wicket haul.

With Short expected to give a good number of fantasy points in both departments, he can be the most valuable captaincy choice in the TRT vs NOS Dream11 game.

Poll : Who will fetch most points in today's TRT vs NOS Dream11 Contest? Matthew Short Daniel Sams 0 votes