TRT vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Men's Match 7

Match 7 of The Hundred Men's 2021 has the Trent Rockets taking on the Northern Superchargers at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Monday.

Trent Rockets started their campaign with a big win against the Southern Brave last week. With a solid squad filled with explosive talent, the Rockets will be eyeing another win at the expense of the Northern Superchargers. All eyes will be on star spinner Rashid Khan, whose bowling will be key to the home side's fortunes in The Hundred.

The Superchargers, meanwhile, will look to bounce back from their loss against Welsh Fire. Like the Rockets, they have a top-heavy batting unit with Chris Lynn and Ben Stokes being critical to their fortunes. However, they will need to come up with a decent bowling performance if they are to salvage something in what promises to be an entertaining game of cricket in The Hundred on Monday.

Squads to choose from

Trent Rockets

Joe Root, Rashid Khan, Alex Hales, Matt Carter, Dawid Malan, Tom Moores, Steven Mullaney, Ben Cox, Lewis Gregory, D'Arcy Short, Luke Wood, Luke Wright, Samit Patel, Timm van der Gugten, Sam Cook, Marchant de Lange

Northern Superchargers

Ben Stokes, Faf du Plessis (C), Chris Lynn, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Adam Lyth, Brydon Carse, John Simpson (WK), Matthew Potts, Matthew Fisher, Harry Brook, Callum Parkinson, Jordan Thompson and Ben Raine.

TRT vs NOS Probable Playing 11 Today

Trent Rockets

D'Arcy Short, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Tom Moores, Lewis Gregory (c), Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Rashid Khan, Luke Wood and Marchant de Lange

Northern Superchargers

Adam Lyth, Chris Lynn, Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook, David Willey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, John Simpson, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts, Adil Rashid and Mujeeb ur Rehman

Match Details

Match: Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers, Match 7

Date and Time: 26th July 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch Report

A high-scoring match beckons at Trent Bridge with there being little help on offer for the bowlers. The batsmen will target the shorter side of the ground, making it tough work for the bowlers. While the ball should come nicely on to the bat, the bowlers will ideally look to vary their pace and length accordingly. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with the pitch not expected to change during the game. Although 160 should be par at this venue, both teams have the firepower to aim higher in The Hundred fixture.

TRT vs NOS Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

TRT vs NOS The Hundred Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

TRT vs NOS The Hundred Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Simpson, Chris Lynn, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Samit Patel, Ben Stokes, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Marchant de Lange, Rashid Khan and Brydon Carse

Captain: Alex Hales, Vice-Captain: Ben Stokes

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Simpson, Adam Lyth, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Lewis Gregory, Ben Stokes, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Marchant de Lange, Rashid Khan and Matty Potts

Captain: Ben Stokes, Vice-Captain: Dawid Malan

Edited by Samya Majumdar