TRT vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Top 3 picks for today's The Hundred Men's match

The Trent Rockets face the Northern Superchargers in the seventh match of The Hundred 2021 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Monday.

The Trent Rockets started their 'The Hundred' campaign with a comfortable nine-wicket win over Southern Brave. Meanwhile, the Northern Superchargers lost to Welsh Fire in a closely fought contest.

On that note, let's have a look at the top three picks for Dream11 teams for this match as the two sides meet in what should be an exciting battle in The Hundred 2021.

#3 Dawid Malan

Trent Rockets Men vs Southern Brave Men - The Hundred

England international and Trent Rockets batsman Dawid Malan has had a fruitful first campaign in The Hundred.

The left-hander scored an unbeaten 62 off 43 deliveries, including seven fours and two sixes, striking at 144.2. His knock comfortably took Trent Rockets over the line.

#2 Harry Brook

Northern Superchargers Men vs Welsh Fire Men - The Hundred

Harry Brook displayed fine form for the Northern Superchargers. Brook struck a 31-ball 62, hitting three fours and five sixes, striking at 200. His innings came in a high-pressure run-chase, as the Northern Superchargers were set a daunting target of 174 runs by Welsh Fire.

The Superchargers eventually lost the game by five runs, despite the right-hander's exploits. Brook is expected to come good once again as the Superchargers look for their maiden win in The Hundred 2021.

#1 Marchant de Lange

Trent Rockets Men vs Southern Brave Men - The Hundred

Trent Rockets pacer Marchant de Lange has had a blazing start to his campaign in The Hundred 2021.

He picked up five wickets against the Southern Braves, helping his team restrict the opposition to a below-par score of 126/8, while conceding only twenty runs.

His impressive performance helped Rockets open their account with a big win. So, he is someone you would want to have in your Dream11 team.

