TRT vs SOB Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred match – August 1, 2023

The inaugural match of The Hundred 2023 will be played between the Trent Rockets (TRT) and the Southern Brave (SOB) at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Tuesday, August 1.

The Rockets had a successful campaign last year, clinching the title after defeating the Manchester Originals in the final. The defending champions will be eager to make a strong start to the tournament with a victory in their opening fixture.

The Southern Brave, on the other hand, had a disappointing campaign last year, finishing seventh in the points table with six points, winning just three of their eight games. They will be looking for a better start to the tournament this year.

On that note, here are three players who could be picked as captain or vice-captain in your TRT vs SOB Dream11 team

#3 Daniel Sams (TRT) - 8.5 Credits

IPL 2023: Eliminator - Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians

Daniel Sams is an effective all-rounder who can contribute significantly with both bat and ball. He has been showcased spectacular form in the recently concluded Major League Cricket.

The left arm-seamer from Australia has the ability to generate lateral movement with the new ball. Apart from his bowling, he can score some handy runs while batting in the lower order.

Therefore, Daniel Sams is a decent pick to find a place as captain or vice-captain in your TRT vs SOB Dream11 fantasy teams.

#2 Devon Conway (SOB) - 9 Credits

New Zealand v India - 3rd T20

Devon Conway is one of the most improved cricketers in world cricket right now. In the recently concluded Major Cricket League, Conway finished fourth in the list of leading run scorers of the tournament, having smashed 221 runs at an average of 31.57.

The left-handed batter has the ability to play both defensive and attacking brands of cricket. He should be an automatic choice to be picked as captain or vice-captain in your TRT vs SOB fantasy teams.

#1 James Vince (SOB) - 9 Credits

Hampshire Hawks v Essex Eagles - Vitality Blast T20

James Vince is one of the most important batters for his team. In his 342 T20 appearances, the veteran English batter has notched up 9446 runs at an average of 32.02 and a strike rate of 135.99.

If he gets going, Vince has the ability to destroy any bowling attacks in the world. Therefore, he is going to be an excellent choice to be picked as captain of your Dream11 fantasy team for the TRT vs SOB game.

