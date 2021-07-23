TRT vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Men's Match 3

Match 3 of the Hundred men's competition will see the Trent Rockets take on Southern Brave at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday.

Trent Rockets boast a well-balanced unit with some of the biggest names in cricket such as Rashid Khan and Joe Root. Filled with a slew of all-rounders, the Rockets will bank on their depth in The Hundred. With a good blend of youth and experience in the bank, the Rockers will start the game as the clear favorites.

Their opponents, the Southern Brave, are fancied by many as the team to beat in The Hundred. Apart from having arguably the best bowling attack in the competition, Southern Brave also boasts a formidable batting unit to complement it. The likes of Devon Conway and James Vince will look to translate their T20 Blast form into The Hundred, making for a cracking contest between the two sides at Trent Bridge on Saturday in the Hundred.

Squads to choose from

Trent Rockets

Joe Root, Rashid Khan, Alex Hales, Matt Carter, Dawid Malan, Tom Moores, Steven Mullaney, Ben Cox, Lewis Gregory, D'Arcy Short, Luke Wood, Luke Wright, Samit Patel, Timm van der Gugten, Sam Cook, Marchant de Lange

Southern Brave

Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, James Vince, Alex Davies, Max Waller, Craig Overton, Ross Whiteley, Danny Briggs, Devon Conway, Quinton de Kock, Jake Lintott, Colin de Grandhomme

TRT vs SOB Probable Playing 11 Today

Trent Rockets

Alex Hales, D'Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Tom Moores (wk), Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Lewis Gregory, Rashid Khan, Samuel Cook and Marchant de Lange

Southern Brave

Devon Conway, James Vince, Alex Davies (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Liam Dawson, Ross Whiteley, Jofra Archer, Craig Overton, Danny Briggs, Chris Jordan and George Garton

Match Details

Match: Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave, The Hundred Men's 2021, Match 3

Date and Time: 24th July 2021, at 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at Trent Bridge with little help on offer for the bowlers. Although the batsmen will look to attack from the word go, the bowlers should get some movement early on. Despite the dimensions of the ground going against them, variations will be key for the bowlers, who have a tough task ahead of them. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170 being par at the venue in The Hundred.

TRT vs SOB Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

TRT vs SOB The Hundred Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

TRT vs SOB The Hundred Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Davies, Alex Hales, Devon Conway, James Vince, Joe Root, Chris Jordan, D'Arcy Short, Samit Patel, Danny Briggs, Jofra Archer and Rashid Khan

Captain: Devon Conway, Vice-Captain: Alex Hales

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Davies, Alex Hales, Devon Conway, James Vince, Joe Root, Chris Jordan, D'Arcy Short, Colin de Grandhomme, Craig Overton, Jofra Archer and Rashid Khan

Captain: Alex Hales, Vice-Captain: James Vince

Edited by Samya Majumdar