TRT vs SOB Dream11 prediction: Top 3 picks for today's The Hundred Men's match

Trent Rockets square off against the Southern Brave in the third match of The Hundred Men 2021 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Saturday.

Trent Rockets are loaded in their batting department with Alex Hales, Dawid Malan and D'Arcy Short making up the core of their side. They also have potent all-rounders like Lewis Gregory, Samit Patel and Luke Wright. Marchant de Lange and Rashid Khan will lead the bowling line-up.

On the other hand, the Southern Brave are equally fearsome with some world-class players. The likes of Devon Conway, James Vince, Colin de Grandhomme, Quinton de Kock, Chris Jordan, and Jofra Archer makes them a power-packed unit.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that this game will be an absolute cracker as two pretty evenly matched sides face each other. Here are three players who could be top picks for your Dream11 team ahead of the highly anticipated clash in The Hundred Men 2021.

#3 Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is someone who barely needs an introduction. The wily spinner has enormous experience having played for franchises all across the globe. Moreover, his hitting abilities with the bat are well known as well. Rashid Khan, playing for the Trent Rockets in The Hundred Men 2021, will be a threat for any opposition.

#2 Devon Conway

New Zealand opener Devon Conway has built a reputation for himself in the recent past. The stylish left-hander has been amongst the runs and will look to carry on his form at the Hundred. Conway's scintillating form has seen him amass 309 runs from just eight innings in the T20 Blast this year, averaging 61.80. Similarly, Conway will be hoping to set The Hundred Men 2021 on fire for Southern Brave.

#1 Lewis Gregory

England all-rounder and Trent Rockets skipper Lewis Gregory is certainly among the players to watch out for. Gregory scored 117 runs from 3 ODI's against Pakistan recently. He also picked up four wickets in the series. He was at his best with the ball in the T20 Blast this year, picking up 12 wickets for Somerset. Lewis Gregory is a vital pick in your Dream11 team for the third match of The Hundred Men 2021.

