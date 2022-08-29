TRT vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Men's Hundred 2022, Match 29

SOB vs TRT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

The 29th match of The Men's Hundred 2022 will see Trent Rockets (TRT) take on Welsh Fire (WEF) at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Monday, August 29. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TRT vs WEF Dream11 tips.

Trent Rockets are a win away from sealing their spot in the top three. Their batters have been sensational, with Alex Hales and Dawid Malan accounting for over 500 runs at the top of the order. With their bowlers also performing well, Trent Rockets will fancy a win in their own backyard.

As for Welsh Fire, they are winless after seven games. They have not clicked as a unit, with their openers Joe Clarke and Tom Banton struggling for runs. However, they will be keen to end the season on a high and play spoilsport, making for an entertaining match in Nottingham.

TRT vs WEF Match Details

The 29th match of The Men's Hundred between Trent Rockets and Welsh Fire will be played on August 29 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The game is set to take place at 11:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TRT vs WEF, The Men's Hundred 2022, Match 29

Date and Time: 29th August 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Live Streaming: Fancode

TRT vs WEF Pitch Report

Trent Bridge is a high-scoring venue, although an average first-innings score of 149 suggests otherwise. The dimensions of the ground are skewed in the batter's favor. The previous game here saw the Trent Rockets spinners pick up five out of nine wickets. Chasing will be the preferred option given the dimensions of the ground.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 2

1st-innings score: 149

2nd-innings score: 143

TRT vs WEF Form Guide

Trent Rockets: WWWLWWL

Welsh Fire: LLLLLLL

TRT vs WEF probable playing 11s for today’s match

Trent Rockets injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Trent Rockets probable playing 11

Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Colin Munro, Tom Moores (wk), Lewis Gregory (c), Samit Patel, Daniel Sams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Luke Wood and Sam Cook.

Welsh Fire injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Southern Brave probable playing 11

Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, David Miller, Leus du Plooy, Matt Critchley, Joshua Cobb (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Jake Ball, David Payne and Ish Sodhi.

TRT vs WEF Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Joe Clarke (7 matches, 87 runs, Average: 12.42)

Joe Clarke has had a woeful Hundred campaign with only 87 runs to his name. However, Clarke has a good record at Trent Bridge with eight fifties and a strike rate of 143 in 29 innings. With Clarke due for a big knock in The Hundred, he can be a good selection in your TRT vs WEF Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Alex Hales (7 matches, 213 runs, Average: 30.42)

Alex Hales' form hasn't been in great over the last few games, scoring only 74 runs in his last four matches. Like Joe Clarke, Alex Hales also has a wonderful record at Trent Bridge, striking at 161.7 and smashing four fifties this year. With Hales capable of scoring big runs, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Daniel Sams (7 matches, 60 runs, 6 wickets)

Daniel Sams has added some much-needed balance to the Trent Rockets team with 60 runs and six wickets this season. Although his bowling form has not been great, Sams is still a reliable wicket-taker in the death overs. Given his all-round skills and abilities, he is a good pick for your TRT vs WEF Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Jake Ball (6 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 28.85)

Jake Ball has been Welsh Fire's best bowler with seven wickets in six matches. While his recent form has not been great, Ball will enjoy a return to Trent Bridge, where he plays most of his domestic cricket. With a bowling average of 15.3 at the venue this season, Ball is a top pick ahead of the game.

TRT vs WEF match captain and vice-captain choices

Ben Duckett

Ben Duckett comes into the game on the back of a score of 64 against the Northern Superchargers. He has been Welsh Fire's best batter with 195 runs to his name. With Duckett also having a good knowledge of the conditions at Trent Bridge, he is a fine captaincy choice for your TRT vs WEF Dream11 fantasy team.

Dawid Malan

Dawid Malan is the leading runscorer in The Hundred with 300 runs in seven matches. He has four thirty-plus scores and is striking at over 150 this season for the Trent Rockets. Given his rich vein of form, Malan is bound to be a popular captaincy choice ahead of the game.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TRT vs WEF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Alex Hales 213 runs in 7 matches Ben Duckett 195 runs in 7 matches Dawid Malan 300 runs in 7 matches Luke Wood 9 wickets in 7 matches Jake Ball 7 wickets in 7 matches

TRT vs WEF match expert tips

Welsh Fire's powerplay record this season with the bat has been woeful. None of their openers have scored more than 100 runs and their task gets tougher with Luke Wood in the opposition ranks. Wood has been one of the standout bowlers with three wickets at the venue this season. Given his form and Welsh Fire's batting woes, Wood could be a fine differential pick for the TRT vs WEF game.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this TRT vs WEF match, click here!

TRT vs WEF Dream11 Prediction Today (The Men's Hundred 2022)

TRT vs WEF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

TRT vs WEF Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Batters: Dawid Malan, Alex Hales (c), Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett (vc)

Allrounders: Daniel Sams, Matt Critchley

Bowlers: Tabraiz Shamsi, Luke Wood, Ish Sodhi and Jake Ball

TRT vs WEF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

TRT vs WEF Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Batters: Colin Munro, Alex Hales (vc), David Miller, Ben Duckett

Allrounders: Daniel Sams (c), Matt Critchley, Samit Patel

Bowlers: Luke Wood, Ish Sodhi and Jake Ball

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar