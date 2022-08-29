TRT vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Men's Hundred 2022, Match 29

The 29th match of The Men's Hundred 2022 will see Trent Rockets (TRT) take on Welsh Fire (WEF) at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Monday, August 29. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TRT vs WEF Dream11 tips.
Trent Rockets are a win away from sealing their spot in the top three. Their batters have been sensational, with Alex Hales and Dawid Malan accounting for over 500 runs at the top of the order. With their bowlers also performing well, Trent Rockets will fancy a win in their own backyard.
As for Welsh Fire, they are winless after seven games. They have not clicked as a unit, with their openers Joe Clarke and Tom Banton struggling for runs. However, they will be keen to end the season on a high and play spoilsport, making for an entertaining match in Nottingham.
TRT vs WEF Match Details
The 29th match of The Men's Hundred between Trent Rockets and Welsh Fire will be played on August 29 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The game is set to take place at 11:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
TRT vs WEF, The Men's Hundred 2022, Match 29
Date and Time: 29th August 2022, 11:30 PM IST
Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Live Streaming: Fancode
TRT vs WEF Pitch Report
Trent Bridge is a high-scoring venue, although an average first-innings score of 149 suggests otherwise. The dimensions of the ground are skewed in the batter's favor. The previous game here saw the Trent Rockets spinners pick up five out of nine wickets. Chasing will be the preferred option given the dimensions of the ground.
Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 1
Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 2
1st-innings score: 149
2nd-innings score: 143
TRT vs WEF Form Guide
Trent Rockets: WWWLWWL
Welsh Fire: LLLLLLL
TRT vs WEF probable playing 11s for today’s match
Trent Rockets injury/team news
No changes are expected.
Trent Rockets probable playing 11
Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Colin Munro, Tom Moores (wk), Lewis Gregory (c), Samit Patel, Daniel Sams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Luke Wood and Sam Cook.
Welsh Fire injury/team news
No changes are expected.
Southern Brave probable playing 11
Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, David Miller, Leus du Plooy, Matt Critchley, Joshua Cobb (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Jake Ball, David Payne and Ish Sodhi.
TRT vs WEF Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Joe Clarke (7 matches, 87 runs, Average: 12.42)
Joe Clarke has had a woeful Hundred campaign with only 87 runs to his name. However, Clarke has a good record at Trent Bridge with eight fifties and a strike rate of 143 in 29 innings. With Clarke due for a big knock in The Hundred, he can be a good selection in your TRT vs WEF Dream11 fantasy team.
Top Batter Pick
Alex Hales (7 matches, 213 runs, Average: 30.42)
Alex Hales' form hasn't been in great over the last few games, scoring only 74 runs in his last four matches. Like Joe Clarke, Alex Hales also has a wonderful record at Trent Bridge, striking at 161.7 and smashing four fifties this year. With Hales capable of scoring big runs, he is one to watch out for in this game.
Top All-rounder Pick
Daniel Sams (7 matches, 60 runs, 6 wickets)
Daniel Sams has added some much-needed balance to the Trent Rockets team with 60 runs and six wickets this season. Although his bowling form has not been great, Sams is still a reliable wicket-taker in the death overs. Given his all-round skills and abilities, he is a good pick for your TRT vs WEF Dream11 fantasy team.
Top Bowler Pick
Jake Ball (6 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 28.85)
Jake Ball has been Welsh Fire's best bowler with seven wickets in six matches. While his recent form has not been great, Ball will enjoy a return to Trent Bridge, where he plays most of his domestic cricket. With a bowling average of 15.3 at the venue this season, Ball is a top pick ahead of the game.
TRT vs WEF match captain and vice-captain choices
Ben Duckett
Ben Duckett comes into the game on the back of a score of 64 against the Northern Superchargers. He has been Welsh Fire's best batter with 195 runs to his name. With Duckett also having a good knowledge of the conditions at Trent Bridge, he is a fine captaincy choice for your TRT vs WEF Dream11 fantasy team.
Dawid Malan
Dawid Malan is the leading runscorer in The Hundred with 300 runs in seven matches. He has four thirty-plus scores and is striking at over 150 this season for the Trent Rockets. Given his rich vein of form, Malan is bound to be a popular captaincy choice ahead of the game.
5 Must-picks with player stats for TRT vs WEF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
TRT vs WEF match expert tips
Welsh Fire's powerplay record this season with the bat has been woeful. None of their openers have scored more than 100 runs and their task gets tougher with Luke Wood in the opposition ranks. Wood has been one of the standout bowlers with three wickets at the venue this season. Given his form and Welsh Fire's batting woes, Wood could be a fine differential pick for the TRT vs WEF game.
Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this TRT vs WEF match, click here!
TRT vs WEF Dream11 Prediction Today (The Men's Hundred 2022)
TRT vs WEF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Tom Kohler-Cadmore
Batters: Dawid Malan, Alex Hales (c), Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett (vc)
Allrounders: Daniel Sams, Matt Critchley
Bowlers: Tabraiz Shamsi, Luke Wood, Ish Sodhi and Jake Ball
TRT vs WEF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Tom Kohler-Cadmore
Batters: Colin Munro, Alex Hales (vc), David Miller, Ben Duckett
Allrounders: Daniel Sams (c), Matt Critchley, Samit Patel
Bowlers: Luke Wood, Ish Sodhi and Jake Ball