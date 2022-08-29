TRT-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's Hundred 2022, Match 21

The 21st match of The Women's Hundred 2022 will see Trent Rockets (TRT-W) take on Welsh Fire (WEF-W) at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Monday, August 29. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TRT-W vs WEF-W Dream11 tips.

Trent Rockets have blown hot and cold this season with just two wins in five matches. Despite having a star-studded roster in place, the Rockets' tactics have been unconvincing, leaving them on the brink of elimination. Their opponents Welsh Fire have won just one game all season, lacking conviction in crunch moments. However, their only win of the season came only a few days back against the Northern Superchargers. With both sides keen for a win, a cracking game beckons in Nottingham.

TRT-W vs WEF-W Match Details

The 21st match of the Women's Hundred between Trent Rockets Women and Welsh Fire Women will be played on August 29 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TRT-W vs WEF-W, The Women's Hundred 2022, Match 21

Date and Time: 29th August 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Live Streaming: Fancode

TRT-W vs WEF-W Pitch Report

Trent Bridge has been a decent batting track with the average first-innings score being 127. Pacers have struggled to pick up wickets early on, with the powerplay seeing only one wicket being taken by a pacer in the first 25 balls all season. Teams have preferred to chase at the venue, with the dimensions of the ground favoring the batters.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 1

1st-innings score: 127

2nd-innings score: 120

TRT-W vs WEF-W Form Guide

Trent Rockets: WLLWL

Welsh Fire: LLLLW

TRT-W vs WEF-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Trent Rockets Women injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Trent Rockets Women probable playing 11

Elyse Villani, Bryony Smith, Natalie Sciver (c), Marie Kelly, Mignon du Preez, Alana King, Katherine Brunt, Abbey Freeborn (wk), Sarah Glenn, Kathryn Bryce and Georgia Davis.

Welsh Fire Women injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Welsh Fire Women probable playing 11

Sarah Bryce (wk), Tammy Beaumont (c), Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Fran Wilson, Katie George, Lauren Filer, Claire Nicholas, Alex Hartley and Hannah Baker.

TRT-W vs WEF-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sarah Bryce (3 innings, 97 runs, Average: 32.33)

Since moving to the top of the order, Sarah Bryce has managed scores of 28 (21), 33 (25) and 36 (30). She is an attack-minded batter, who can take on both the pacers and spinners. With Bryce impressing with her keeping skills as well, she is a top pick for this game.

Top Batter Pick

Tammy Beaumont (5 matches, 122 runs, Average: 30.50)

Tammy Beaumont is Welsh Fire's top runscorer in The Hundred this season with 122 runs. Beaumont has a heap of experience under her belt and is capable of scoring big runs. While Marie Kelly (22 off 15 vs SOB-W) is a handy option, Beaumont's experience should hold her in good stead.

Top All-rounder Pick

Nat Sciver (4 matches, 151 runs, Average: 75.50)

Nat Sciver has been in fine form for the Trent Rockets, scoring 151 runs, including three thirty-plus scores. Sciver has also picked up three wickets in The Hundred this season. With her form serving Trent Rockets well, Sciver is a must-have in your TRT-W vs WEF-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Alana King (5 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 13.83)

Alana King, after a strong start to her Hundred campaign, has not been in the best of form. She has only taken one wicket in her last three matches. However, her economy reads 5.29 runs per five balls, which is among the best in the competition. Given her all-round skillset, Alana King is a good addition to your TRT-W vs WEF-W Dream11 fantasy team.

TRT-W vs WEF-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Natalie Sciver

Natalie Sciver has scored more than 15 runs in all of her matches, which too at a decent strike rate. She has also been useful with the ball, picking up three wickets in four matches. With the conditions suiting her, Sciver is a good captaincy option for your TRT-W vs WEF-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Annabel Sutherland

Annabel Sutherland has been in good form with the bat this season with three 20-plus scores in five matches. She also has four wickets to her name, impressing in the death overs. Given her form, Sutherland is a handy option for the captaincy.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TRT-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Alana King 6 wickets in 5 matches Claire Nicholas 6 wickets in 5 matches Tammy Beaumont 122 runs in 5 matches Bryony Smith 5 wickets in 5 matches Nat Sciver 151 runs in 4 matches

TRT-W vs WEF-W match expert tips

Welsh Fire's bowling in the powerplay has not been great with only Claire Nicholas impressing with the new ball. They are in for a test against Bryony Smith, who can tee off from ball one. With Bryony also doubling up as a good bowling option, she could be a game-changing selection in your fantasy team for the TRT-W vs WEF-W game.

TRT-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Women's Hundred 2022)

TRT-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

TRT-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Bryce

Batters: Tammy Beaumont, Marie Kelly, Rachael Haynes

Allrounders: Natalie Sciver (c), Annabel Sutherland (vc), Bryony Smith

Bowlers: Alana King, Nicola Carey, Sarah Glenn, Claire Nicholas

TRT-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

TRT-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Bryce

Batters: Tammy Beaumont, Marie Kelly (c), Fran Wilson

Allrounders: Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland (vc), Bryony Smith

Bowlers: Alana King, Nicola Carey, Sarah Glenn, Alex Hartley

