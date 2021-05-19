TRV vs DDC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Darwin and District T20 League match - May 20, 2021

In the sixth match of the Darwin and District T20 League, Tracy Village CC will play against Darwin Cricket Club at Marrara Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Tracy Village CC were pretty poor last season as they lost all three matches they were part of. However, in this season’s ODD, their team is topping the points table. Tracy are expected to bounce back from last year’s disappointment.

On the other hand, Darwin Cricket Club made it to the semi-finals last season. But they unfortunately couldn't proceed any further, losing to eventual champions Waratah Cricket Club by nine wickets. With a better group of players this time around, they are expected to do well.

Squads to choose from

Tracy Village CC

Andrew Somerville, Awad Naqvi, Craig Dancey, Hugo Burdon (C), Jesse Newman-McCann, Matteo Charlton, Antum Naqvi, Jackson Edmondstone, Coby Edmondstone, Hayden Scrimegour, Rushi Padhye, Patrick Parsons (WK), Joshua Kann, Liam Hutschinson, Harry Kitschke, Harsh Shah, Joshua Kann, Kane Hurley, Pamila Jayawardhana, Zayden Lewis

Darwin Cricket Club

Anthony J Adlam, Dion Meta, Dylan J Slater, HJ Chamberlain, Ethan Anderson, Kristopher Denby, Luke Zanchetta, Benjamin T Reichstein, Connor Hawkins, Mitchell D Fuss, William Pilkington, Jacob Dickman (C), William Foley (WK), Aaron Summers, Jack Pilkington, William Anstey, Tom Briggs, Tom Frawley, Beau Webster, Troy Ryan

Probable Playing XIs

Tracy Village CC

Hugo Burdon(c), Jesse Newman-McCann, Jaxon Treumer, Antum Naqvi, Patrick Parsons(wk), Kane Hurley, Joshua Kann, Jackson Edmondstone, Craig Dancey, Coby Edmondstone, Harry Kitschke

Darwin Cricket Club

Anthony J Adlam, William Anstey, HJ Chamberlain, Jacob Dickman(c), William Foley(wk), Tom Frawley, Connor Hawkins, Troy Ryan, Aaron Summers, Beau Webster, Luke Zanchetta

Match Details

Match: Tracy Village CC vs Darwin Cricket Club, Match 6

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground

Date and Time (IST): 20th May, 1:30 PM

Pitch report

A total of six matches were played in last season’s tournament at this venue, including the final.

The track offers equal assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. The slowness of the track is a bonus for the medium-paced bowlers.

We can expect scores of around 110-130 in the first innings with chasing teams having a better record on this tricky wicket.

Darwin and District T20 League 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (TRV vs DDC)

TRV vs DDC Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: William Foley, Antum Naqvi, Jesse Newman-McCann, HJ Chamberlain, Hugo Burdon, Anthony J Adlam, Beau Webster, Luke Zanchetta, Jackson Edmondstone, Aaron Summers, Troy Ryan

Captain: Beau Webster Vice-captain: Anthony J Adlam

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Patrick Parsons, HJ Chamberlain, Hugo Burdon, Jesse Newman-McCann, Anthony J Adlam, Antum Naqvi, Beau Webster, Coby Edmondstone, Luke Zanchetta, Aaron Summers, Troy Ryan

Captain: HJ Chamberlain Vice-captain: Aaron Summers