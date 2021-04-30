TRV vs NCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Darwin and District ODI Cricket Competition match - May 1, 2021

In the 4th match of the Darwin and District ODI Cricket Competition, Tracy Village CC will take on Nightcliff Cricket Club at Tracy Village Oval on Saturday.
Tracy Village CC won their first game of the season against Darwin Cricket Club by eight wickets. They will aim to continue their winning run in their next encounter as well.
On the other hand, Nightcliff Cricket Club started their season on a losing note. They went down to Waratah Cricket Club by eight runs. Nightcliff will thus be eager to get back to winning ways when they take on Tracy Village CC.
Squads to choose from
Tracy Village CC
Awad Naqvi, Hugo Burdon (C), Jackson Edmondstone, Coby Edmondstone, Hayden Scrimegour, Jesse Newman-McCann, Rushi Padhye, Patrick Parsons (WK), Antum Naqvi, Harry Kitschke, Harsh Shah, Joshua Kann, Kane Hurley, Pamila Jayawardhana
Nightcliff Cricket Club
Cameron Tonkin, Jason Hatton, Joel Curtis, Josh Hartill, James Dix, Janu Varatharajan, Nachiket Sant, Michael Kudra (WK), Andrew Richards, Phillip Hull, Ryan McElduff, William Blair
Probable Playing XIs
Tracy Village CC
Hugo Burdon(c), Craig Dancey, Coby Edmondstone, Jackson Edmondstone, Kane Hurley, Joshua Kann, Harry Kitschke, Antum Naqvi, Jesse Newman-McCann, Patrick Parsons(wk), Liam Hutchinson
Nightcliff Cricket Club
Josh Hartill, Phillip Hull, Coen Mckinnon, Cameron Tonkin, Joel Curtis, Ryan McElduff, Andrew Richards, William Blair, Janu Varatharajan, Michael Kudra(wk), Nachiket Sant(c)
Match Details
Match: Tracy Village CC vs Nightcliff Cricket Club, Match 4
Date and Time (IST): May 1, 7:00 PM
Venue: Tracy Village Oval, Darwin
Pitch report
The 22-yard track at Tracy Village Oval assists bowlers vastly. Last season, scores of 130-180 in the first innings were witnessed and chasing was pretty easy on this tricky wicket. A similar sort of wicket can be expected this season as well.
Batsmen have to toil hard to score runs on this pitch. Slow bowlers will get a lot of assistance from the wicket.
Darwin and District ODI Cricket Competition 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (TRV vs NCC)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Patrick Parsons, Joel Curtis, Cameron Tonkin, Hugo Burdon, Joshua Kann, Ryan McElduff, Antum Naqvi, Jackson Edmondstone, Harry Kitschke, Andrew Richards, Phillip Hull
Captain: Joshua Kann, Vice-captain: Ryan McElduff
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Michael Kudra, Joel Curtis, Josh Hartill, Hugo Burdon, Joshua Kann, Ryan McElduff, Antum Naqvi, Janu Varatharajan, Harry Kitschke, Andrew Richards, Nachiket Sant
Captain: Joel Curtis, Vice-captain: Hugo Burdon