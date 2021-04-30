TRV vs NCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Darwin and District ODI Cricket Competition match - May 1, 2021

In the 4th match of the Darwin and District ODI Cricket Competition, Tracy Village CC will take on Nightcliff Cricket Club at Tracy Village Oval on Saturday.

Tracy Village CC won their first game of the season against Darwin Cricket Club by eight wickets. They will aim to continue their winning run in their next encounter as well.

On the other hand, Nightcliff Cricket Club started their season on a losing note. They went down to Waratah Cricket Club by eight runs. Nightcliff will thus be eager to get back to winning ways when they take on Tracy Village CC.

Squads to choose from

Tracy Village CC

Awad Naqvi, Hugo Burdon (C), Jackson Edmondstone, Coby Edmondstone, Hayden Scrimegour, Jesse Newman-McCann, Rushi Padhye, Patrick Parsons (WK), Antum Naqvi, Harry Kitschke, Harsh Shah, Joshua Kann, Kane Hurley, Pamila Jayawardhana

Nightcliff Cricket Club

Cameron Tonkin, Jason Hatton, Joel Curtis, Josh Hartill, James Dix, Janu Varatharajan, Nachiket Sant, Michael Kudra (WK), Andrew Richards, Phillip Hull, Ryan McElduff, William Blair

Probable Playing XIs

Tracy Village CC

Hugo Burdon(c), Craig Dancey, Coby Edmondstone, Jackson Edmondstone, Kane Hurley, Joshua Kann, Harry Kitschke, Antum Naqvi, Jesse Newman-McCann, Patrick Parsons(wk), Liam Hutchinson

Nightcliff Cricket Club

Josh Hartill, Phillip Hull, Coen Mckinnon, Cameron Tonkin, Joel Curtis, Ryan McElduff, Andrew Richards, William Blair, Janu Varatharajan, Michael Kudra(wk), Nachiket Sant(c)

Match Details

Match: Tracy Village CC vs Nightcliff Cricket Club, Match 4

Date and Time (IST): May 1, 7:00 PM

Venue: Tracy Village Oval, Darwin

Pitch report

The 22-yard track at Tracy Village Oval assists bowlers vastly. Last season, scores of 130-180 in the first innings were witnessed and chasing was pretty easy on this tricky wicket. A similar sort of wicket can be expected this season as well.

Batsmen have to toil hard to score runs on this pitch. Slow bowlers will get a lot of assistance from the wicket.

Darwin and District ODI Cricket Competition 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (TRV vs NCC)

TRV vs NCC Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Patrick Parsons, Joel Curtis, Cameron Tonkin, Hugo Burdon, Joshua Kann, Ryan McElduff, Antum Naqvi, Jackson Edmondstone, Harry Kitschke, Andrew Richards, Phillip Hull

Captain: Joshua Kann, Vice-captain: Ryan McElduff

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Michael Kudra, Joel Curtis, Josh Hartill, Hugo Burdon, Joshua Kann, Ryan McElduff, Antum Naqvi, Janu Varatharajan, Harry Kitschke, Andrew Richards, Nachiket Sant

Captain: Joel Curtis, Vice-captain: Hugo Burdon