TS vs TWT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Tanzania APL T20 Match - Aug 10th, 2020

Match 6 of the Tanzania APL T20 League 2020 pits Tembo Stars against Twiga Titans at the Gymkhana Club Ground on Monday.

Both teams started their campaigns in contrasting fashions. While Tembo Stars lost to Chui Challengers, Twiga Titans got off on the right note courtesy of a three-wicket win over Royal Rhinos.

Despite the difference in points, both teams look evenly matched on paper. With the league table slowly taking shape, both sides would look to up the ante with a solid win. By the look of things, we should be in for a very competitive contest with two valuable points on offer on Monday.

Squads to choose from

Tembo Stars

Abbas Adamjee, Adil Kassam, Raza Imaam, Vaibhav Bhatia, Ally Mpeka, Vipin Braham, Raymond Francis, Alhaji Sadik, Amiri Sadiki, Kelvin Angelo, Athumani Kassimu Kakonzi, Nassoro Zahoro, Nisar Ahmed, Salam Olilakandy

Twiga Titans

Drumit Mehta, Nyenje Hashimu, Bhavesh Govin, Karim Juma, Ali Hafidhi, Kishwabi Ngozi, Tambwe Rashidi, Faraji Mrope, Lazaro Festo, Abdurrahman Akida, Nasibu Kelvin Mapunda, Jatinkumar Darji, Kassimu Nassoro, Zahid Abbas

Predicted Playing XIs

Tembo Stars

A Adamjee, A Sadick, N Zahoro, N Ahmed, V Abraham, A Patwa, A Kakonzi, A Mpeka, A Sadiki, R Imaam and S Olilkandy

Twiga Titans

J Darji, A Akida, K Nassaro, Z Abbas, H Chohan, D Mehta, N Mapunda, T Rashidi, B Govind, F Mrope and L Festo

Match Details

Match: Tembo Stars vs Twiga Titans

Date: 10th August 2020, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Gymkhana Club Ground, Dar-es-Salaam

Pitch Report

A low-scoring affair is on the cards, with the pacers expected to dominate proceedings. While the quicks have enjoyed the conditions early on in the innings, the spinners should also come into play in the middle phase. Wickets in hand are going to be key, with 120 being par on this surface.

Tanzania APL T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TS vs TWT Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Adamjee, N Mapunda, N Zahoro, N Ahmed, Z Abbas, A Kakonzi, T Rashidi, H Chohan, A Mpeka, A Akida and D Mehta

Captain: H Chohan, Vice-Captain: A Kakonzi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Adamjee, J Darji, N Zahoro, N Ahmed, Z Abbas, A Kakonzi, T Rashidi, H Chohan, A Mpeka, R Imaam and D Mehta

Captain: A Kakonzi, Vice-Captain: Z Abbas