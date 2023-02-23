TSC vs CAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for DY Patil T20 Cup, Quarter Final 1

The first Quarter Final match of the DY Patil T20 Cup will see Tata Sports Club (TSC) squaring off against CAG (CAG) at the DY Patil University Ground in Mumbai on Thursday, February 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TSC vs CAG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

CAG won their last match of the tournament against Income Tax by 115 runs. The Tata Sports Club, on the other hand, lost their last match of the tournament against Indian Oil by 93 runs.

Tata Sports Club will give it their all to win the match, but CAG are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TSC vs CAG Match Details

The first Quarter Final match of the DY Patil T20 Cup will be played on February 23 at the DY Patil University Ground in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 11:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TSC vs CAG, Match Quarter Final 1

Date and Time: February 23, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: DY Patil University Ground, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the DY Patil University Ground in Mumbai looks good for the batters. Bowlers who are tactically talented will be able to take wickets on this pitch.

TSC vs CAG Form Guide

TSC - L

CAG - W

TSC vs CAG Probable Playing XI

TSC Playing XI

No injury updates

S Shaikh (wk), A Bais, V Lavande, A Gomel, N Patil Jr, S Thakur, S Nayak, A Hegde, S Raut, A Attarwala, A Dhumal

CAG Playing XI

No injury updates

P Singh (wk), A Singh, S Ramaswamy, H Rana, V Singh, L Yadav, R Singh, M Krishnan, J Suchith, S Bhati, A Mushtaq

TSC vs CAG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Singh

P Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Singh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Ramaswamy

S Ramaswamy and A Bais are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. V Lavande played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Thakur

S Nayak and S Thakur are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. L Yadav is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J Suchith

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Raut and J Suchith. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Bhati is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TSC vs CAG match captain and vice-captain choices

L Yadav

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make L Yadav the captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

S Thakur

S Thakur will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for TSC vs CAG, Match Quarter Final 1

S Thakur

L Yadav

A Bais

S Ramaswamy

P Singh

Tata Sports Club vs CAG Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Tata Sports Club vs CAG Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Singh, A Singh

Batters: S Ramaswamy, A Bais, V Lavande

All-rounders: S Thakur, L Yadav, S Nayak

Bowlers: J Suchith, S Raut, S Bhati

Tata Sports Club vs CAG Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Singh

Batters: S Ramaswamy, A Bais, V Lavande

All-rounders: S Thakur, L Yadav, S Nayak, R Singh

Bowlers: J Suchith, S Raut, S Bhati

Poll : 0 votes