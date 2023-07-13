TSK vs LAKR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s MLC 2023 match – July 14, 2023

The Texas Super Kings (TSK) and the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) are set to lock horns in the first match of the MLC 2023, starting on Friday, July 14. The Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas will host the contest.

The Super Kings and Knight Riders have strong squads at their disposal. An exciting match seems to be on the cards. A number of stars from around the world will ply their trade.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain role for your TSK vs LAKR Dream11 teams.

#3 Faf du Plessis (TSK) – 9.0 credits

Northern Superchargers Men v London Spirit Men - The Hundred

Faf du Plessis turned 39 on Thursday, but even into his late 30s, he remains one of the fittest and most prolific run-scorers in T20 cricket. In 34 matches, the former Proteas skipper has racked up 9336 runs at an average of 32.30 and a strike rate of 133.35.

He has five tons and 61 half-centuries to show for his efforts. Fantasy users should pick him for the TSK vs LAKR match.

#2 Devon Conway (TSK) – 9.0 credits

IPL 2023: Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings

Devon Conway has been among the most consistent batters in T20s over the last couple of years. In 156 T20 matches, the left-handed opener has scored 5321 runs at an average of 44.34 and a strike-rate of 129.55 with two hundreds and 42 fifties to his name.

He was among the leading run-scorers for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023. Fantasy users should not leave him out of teams for the TSK vs LAKR match.

#1 Rilee Rossouw (LAKR) - 8.5 credits

South Africa v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Rilee Rossouw is a veteran of the T20 format, having played around the world. He is also one of the two batters to have scored two T20I hundreds on the trot. Earlier this year, Rossouw hit the fastest hundred in the history of the PSL before Usman Khan broke the record.

The South African batter is a kind of batter fantasy users should bank on for the TSK vs LAKR match.

